Illinois airman killed in Colorado crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The victims of a head-on crash that killed four people on a highway south of the Wyoming-Colorado line included two senior airmen at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne.

The crash on U.S. 85 11 miles (18 kilometers) south of Cheyenne around 2:30 a.m. Saturday killed Yasmin Takiah Evans, 22, and her only passenger, Taylor Alize Lipscomb Ashley, 24, the Weld County Coroner's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The airmen were assigned to the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron and the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren, the Denver Post reported.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the entire wing team,” Col. Catherine Barrington, 90th Missile Wing commander, said in a statement. “Our priority is to do everything we can to support the two families and all their friends and loved ones struggling with this loss.”

Also killed were Jonathan William Upchurch, 30, of Rockford, Illinois, and his passenger, Zane Lee Schure, 30, of Fort Collins, Colorado, according to the coroner’s office.

Upchurch was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee that crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Evans, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

All four were wearing seat belts. The Colorado State Patrol was investigating.

F.E. Warren oversees 150 Minuteman nuclear missiles in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0