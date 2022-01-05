Illinois again sets records for COVID cases and hospitalizations

Illinois continues to set records for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the highly contagious omicron variant surges across the state.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 32,279 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, breaking the single-day record of 31,461 cases set on New Year’s Eve. Over the past week, the state has averaged 25,183 new cases per day.

With legislators gathering in Springfield for the first day of this year’s session, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was working remotely after coming in “close contact” with an employee in his office who tested positive for the virus, his office said Wednesday afternoon.

Pritzker, who tested negative Wednesday morning, is expected to continue working remotely through Sunday, his office said.

With better treatments available for COVID-19 patients and evidence suggesting the omicron variant often causes less severe disease, some health experts are urging a greater focus on hospitalizations over the total number of cases.

In Illinois, more people with the coronavirus are filling hospital beds statewide than at any other time in the pandemic. At the urging of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, some hospitals are postponing elective procedures because of the flood of patients.

As of Tuesday, an average of 6,218 patients with COVID-19 were in hospitals each day over the last week. That breaks the previous record average of 6,119 per day during the week ending Nov. 24, 2020, in the pandemic’s first year and just before vaccines became available.

The daily number of COVID-19 patients has set a record each day since Sunday, with 6,842 in hospitals statewide as of Tuesday night.

The number of patients in intensive care units remains below the peak of the fall 2020 surge, when an average of 1,217 COVID-19 patients were filling ICU beds across the state. As of Tuesday, the seven-day average was 1,076 ICU patients per day.

But four of the state’s 11 health care regions each had a half-dozen or fewer available ICU beds as of Tuesday night. That includes five available beds in both the northwest corner of the state and the Metro East region near St. Louis; four available beds in the southernmost region; and six in the region comprising Will and Kankakee counties, home to more than 800,000 people.

Deaths, a lagging indicator of the virus’s spread, also are on the rise, with 79 additional fatalities reported both Tuesday and Wednesday. Over the past week, the state has averaged 60 coronavirus-related deaths per day, the highest level since early February.

In the first five days of the new year, Illinois already has recorded more COVID-19 deaths — 288 — than in the entire month of July, when there were 222 deaths recorded before the late-summer delta variant surge took off.

In a possible sign of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, deaths remain substantially below the peak of the late 2020 surge. During the week ending Dec. 8, 2020, the state recorded an average of 155 coronavirus-related deaths per day.

As of Wednesday, the state’s death toll stood at 28,156 since the start of the pandemic.