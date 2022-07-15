Ill. monkeypox case count at 152, CDC reports. Here's what you should know.

BELLEVILLE — There are 152 confirmed and probable monkeypox cases in Illinois, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data last updated Wednesday.

The CDC has reported 159 cases in New York and 161 in California, but every other state in the country has a lower case count than Illinois.

Additionally, it is unclear if a probable case reported by the St. Clair County Health Department Thursday is included the in CDC's figure for Illinois.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It's in the same virus family as the variola virus, which causes smallpox.

Although monkeypox symptoms are similar to those caused by smallpox, monkeypox symptoms are more mild, and the disease is rarely fatal, the CDC says.

In 2021, at least two monkeypox cases, both travel-related, were reported in the U.S.

Monkeypox was first reported outside of Africa in 2003, when 47 confirmed and probable cases were identified from Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Kansas, Wisconsin and Ohio. The people infected with monkeypox in the 2003 outbreak had all had contact with pet prairie dogs, who were infected after being housed near animals imported from Ghana, according to the CDC.

"Many — though not all — " of the reported monkeypox cases this year have been among men who have sex with men, the CDC says.

The CDC provides a fact sheet for how to mitigate the risk of contracting monkeypox through sexual activity and also emphasizes the importance of not stigmatizing people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Anyone can contract and spread monkeypox, regardless of sexual orientation.

The CDC is advising health authorities about monkeypox testing and contact tracing.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms typically appear one to two weeks after infection, the CDC says. The infection usually lasts two to four weeks.

Some people may first develop a rash, and some experience a rash as their only symptom.

The rash progresses through multiple healing stages and can look like "pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus," the CDC says.

Other possible monkeypox symptoms include:

—Fever

—Headache

—Muscle and back aches

—Swollen lymph nodes

—Chills

—Exhaustion

How can you try to avoid monkeypox?

In addition to the safe sex practices the CDC recommends in its fact sheet, there are a couple of precautions people can take to mitigate their risk of contracting monkeypox.

The CDC recommends people wash their hands with soap and water frequently or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Another tip is to avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. Additionally, the CDC says to avoid sharing cups or eating utensils and avoid touching clothing, bedding or towels of a person who has monkeypox.

Are vaccines available?

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced June 30 federal officials allocated 1,291 doses of JYNNEOS vaccines to the state of Illinois from the national stockpile.

The Chicago Department of Public Health has been allocated a separate stock of 3,200 doses.

In the June 30 statement, IDPH said the majority of the then 46 probable monkeypox infections were found in Chicago and northern Illinois counties.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is used to prevent disease or lessen symptoms of monkeypox and smallpox in adults who are determined to be at a high risk of infection, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

People who think they have been exposed to or contracted monkeypox should contact a health provider to talk about the possibility of testing and vaccination.