IL Secretary of State facilities closing early due to winter weather

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday morning that all SOS offices and driver services facilities will close at 1 p.m. due to the impending winter storm.

Snow and high winds moving through the state Thursday are expected to cause hazardous road conditions, and travel warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service and the Illinois State Police, a news release from White's office said.

“I encourage motorists to abide by law enforcement warnings to stay of the roads during hazardous, blizzard-like winter conditions,” White stated.

Offices and facilities will reopen after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

