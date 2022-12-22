 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story topical

IL Secretary of State facilities closing early due to winter weather

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday morning that all SOS offices and driver services facilities will close at 1 p.m. due to the impending winter storm.

Snow and high winds moving through the state Thursday are expected to cause hazardous road conditions, and travel warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service and the Illinois State Police, a news release from White's office said. 

“I encourage motorists to abide by law enforcement warnings to stay of the roads during hazardous, blizzard-like winter conditions,” White stated.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Offices and facilities will reopen after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

An Arctic blast and bomb cyclone is going to pass over the US just as the holiday travel season has begun.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rising prices hit the Christmas holiday shopping rush across the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News