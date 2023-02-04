TROY — A 77-year-old woman who resided at a Troy assisted living facility was found dead outside the building this week, when temperatures were below freezing, according to police and media reports.

Troy police found Kathleen "Kitty" Kinkel's body at about 8:19 a.m. Tuesday near the Aspen Creek assisted living facility building in the 1900 block of SrA Bradley R. Smith Drive.

Aspen Creek specializes in caring for people who have Alzheimer's or dementia.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, which regulates assisted living facilities, is investigating.

Kinkel's family told Fox2Now that surveillance images showed her leave Aspen Creek alone at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Madison County Coroner's Office has conducted an autopsy, but it is not releasing a cause of death until further testing is completed, including toxicology. Results of those tests may take four to six weeks.

Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes said in a statement that police found no evidence of foul play at the scene. He said police continue investigating.

Aspen Creek Executive Director Patricia Lowe said the administration isn't commenting until the ongoing investigation is complete.