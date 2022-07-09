IDNR announces late-summer hunting opportunities

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022.

The following information is provided as a helpful reminder of season timelines, which begin in August and September:

* Squirrel: Aug. 1, 2022 — Feb. 15, 2023 (closed Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer hunting); statewide with a daily limit of five and total possession limit of 10.

* Dove (mourning and white-winged): Sept. 1 — Nov. 14 and Dec. 26 — Jan. 9, 2023; statewide with a daily limit of 15 and a total possession limit of 45.

* Teal: Sept. 10 — Sept. 25, 2022; statewide with a daily limit of six and a total possession limit of 18.

* Rail (Sora and Virginia only): Sept. 10 — Nov. 18, 2022; statewide with a daily limit of 25 and a total possession limit of 75.

* Snipe: Sept. 10 — Dec. 25, 2022; statewide with a daily limit of eight and a total possession limit of 24.

* Canada geese (early season): Sept. 1 — Sept. 15, 2022; north and central zones with a daily limit of five and a total possession limit of 15; south central and south zones with a daily limit of two and a total possession limit of six.

Hunting licenses can be purchased through IDNR's online license portal at https://exploremoreil.com or in person at a participating vendor. To search for a list of participating vendors, visit https://exploremoreil.com/agentlocator.

Additional details will be announced in the forthcoming 2022-2023 edition of IDNR's Hunting and Trapping Digest. Information about hunting and trapping in Illinois also can be found here online at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/default.aspx.

"Zones" refers to waterfowl hunting zones established in Illinois per U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regulations. See the following link for more details and a map of waterfowl zones and season dates for the period 2021-2025: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/news/Documents/IDNR-Waterfowl-2021-2025.pdf