Ice rink opens Saturday at Illinois' Old State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD — After a 20-year absence, an outdoor ice skating rink will return to downtown Springfield with a grand opening Saturday.

There will be a ribbon cutting at the LRS Ice Rink at 11 a.m. on the southwest lawn of the Old State Capitol, 526 E. Adams St.

The ice rink is a joint partnership between the Sangamon CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) class and the building trades class from the Capital Area Career Center.

Sangamon CEO students ran the synthetic ice rink behind Scheels last season. The rink is a little more than 4,000 square feet or 25% larger than last season's rink.

The last time Springfield had an outdoor ice skating rink was in 2001 when the Springfield Recreation Department operated a temporary one in Union Square Park downtown.

How to get tickets

Tickets are $7-$10. Skate rental is $5 though you can bring your own skates. Season passes are also available. Tickets can only be purchased online at https://sangamonceo.com/ice-rink/. Once at the ice rink, show your receipt to a representative at the service window. There are no walk-up ticket purchases.

What are the hours

The ice rink is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Check the ice rink's Instagram page @lrsicerink for updates on any weather-related closures.

What's the ice made out of?

According to the Sangamon CEO website, the glide of the synthetic ice is 90% as smooth as on real ice. Skaters will move slightly slower than on real ice. The ice rink has stacked buckets for kids to push for support while skating.

What are the LRS Ice Rink rules

Racing, horseplay and hockey stops are prohibited. Skaters must follow one-directional traffic while skating. No more than 50 people are allowed on the ice at any given time.

COVID-19 protocols

The ice rink is on state of Illinois grounds. All state rules and guidelines must be adhered to. Follow the signs at the location. Masks may be required in certain places and during certain activities. Other guidelines for social distancing must also be followed.

