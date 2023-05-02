Interstate 55 between mileposts 63 and 82 south of Springfield has been reopened after deceasing winds reduced the hazard for motorists, state police said in a statement issued about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

State authorities on Tuesday afternoon closed a stretch of both northbound and southbound Interstate 55 where blinding dust led to crashes that left six people dead and dozens injured the day before.

The Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation said they would close the interstate between milepost 63 and milepost 82 because extreme winds were creating low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

"At this time, no crashes have occurred along this stretch today, but for the public’s safety, the road will be closed until the winds decrease," the agencies said in a joint statement at 3:40 p.m.

On Monday, similarly windy conditions stirred up a wall of dust from farm fields that limited visibility, leading to a chain reaction of crashes along a two-mile stretch of the interstate in Montgomery County, south of Springfield. Nearly 40 people were injured and six people were killed.

The interstate had been closed in both directions on Monday after the crashes, but had reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Winds were gusting between 35 and 45 mph at the time of the crashes, the National Weather Service said. Meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said the area where the crashes occurred is "very flat, very few trees.”

