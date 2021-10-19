I-55/64 lane closures Tuesday near Poplar Street Bridge

EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple lane closures on eastbound Interstate 55/64 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the Interstate 55/64 split.

Work will be done between 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, weather permitting. The right lane of the mainline, as well as all collector-distributor lanes will be closed, along with the entrance ramp of northbound Illinois Route 3 to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 55/64, the eastbound exit and entrance ramps to the Tudor Piggott ramps, and the eastbound exit ramp to North Barack Obama Avenue. The ramp from eastbound Poplar Street Bridge to Illinois Route 3 southbound will remain open during construction.

These restrictions are needed to perform pavement repairs at this location. IDOT District 8 Operations workers will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, consider using alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

