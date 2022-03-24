Hundreds of Jewel-Osco workers still waiting on raises negotiated in December contract

CHICAGO - Some meat, fish and deli workers at Jewel-Osco grocery stores across the Chicago area have not received pay raises that were negotiated in a contract at the end of last year, according to the union that represents the workers.
Instead, some members had received pay cuts, an issue the company said it had resolved in a Thursday morning statement.
Chicago-based Jewel, which is owned by Albertsons Companies Inc., had 60 days to implement pay raises after the new contract was ratified in late December, said Jeff Weiss, special assistant to the president at Local 1546 of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. The local represents about 4,000 meat, fish and deli workers at 182 Jewel-Osco locations in Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana.
No workers have received retroactive wages they are owed going back to late August, when their previous contract expired, Weiss said. Workers were also supposed to receive raises of between 55 and 70 cents an hour each year of the new three-year contract, he said. Weiss estimates that over half of the workers have not received their raises and that roughly 30%had received pay cuts, some of around $2 to $3 per hour. Weiss said Local 1546 has filed a grievance with the company.
In a brief statement Thursday, Jewel-Osco spokesperson Mary Frances Trucco apologized and said the company had corrected the pay cuts some workers had received and was “quickly working to resolve other pay issues.”
“Until our members see it, we don’t believe it,” Weiss said.
“Everything is going up except for our raises,” said Marilyn Johnson, a part-time deli clerk at a Jewel-Osco in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. She’s worked at Jewel for 21 years, she said, and currently makes the citywide minimum wage of $15 an hour.
On Thursday morning, Johnson said she had not received the pay raise she was guaranteed by the new contract. She said she received a letter from the company Monday attributing the pay issues to a computer error.
In a YouTube message, Local 1546 President Robert O’Toole said the Jewel workers had worked through “some of the most challenging times seen in this company” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the company to not pay you in a timely manner is shameful and downright disgraceful,” he said.
Barbara Sylvester, a meat cutter at a Jewel-Osco in Homewood who has worked for the company for more than 30 years, said she had just received her raise Thursday. Like other workers, she still has not received retroactive pay going back to August.
“I need that retro,” Sylvester said. “I was counting on it. I’m pretty sure everybody else does too.”
