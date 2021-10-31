How to prevent Halloween hazards for pets

DANVILLE — Halloween may be the spookiest night of the year, but there's no reason it needs to be the scariest. The emergency medicine team at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital offers advice for preventing medical scares so your pets can enjoy their tricks and treats alike on the holiday and beyond.
Call if you have concerns
"On Halloween we definitely see a lot of toxicities here. Pets eat things they shouldn't," says Alysha McDaniel, a certified veterinary technician in the teaching hospital's emergency room. "As soon as you notice symptoms, please call us. Calling does not necessarily mean your pet needs to come in, but if you do come, we have that much more time to get the right equipment ready for your visit."
The Small Animal Clinic phone number is 217-333-5300.
"It also really helps to save any wrappers, because we want to know what they ate and how much, to get an initial idea of the dose," she recommends.
Unfortunately, you may not find physical evidence, like chewed wrappers or chocolate-smeared guilty smiles, before symptoms start to present.
"Just one mini-size chocolate candy bar will not usually cause severe clinical signs like vomiting," says Dr. Mara Vernier, a veterinarian who is completing a residency in small animal emergency and critical care.
She advises calling the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Hotline at 888-426-4435 with exactly what and how much your pet ate. "The experts at the ASPCA hotline can prepare you for what clinical signs may emerge and direct you toward any necessary intervention."
It's not just chocolate
"When it comes to toxicity, chocolate's a main concern, but an unusual amount of anything they shouldn't be eating can cause problems," says McDaniel. "A veterinarian needs to determine the correct treatment. Some toxins will do more damage to the stomach and esophagus lining coming back up, so your pet may need medication to prevent vomiting."
"We do worry about candy with sugar alternatives. Xylitol (an artificial sweetener), for instance, can cause hypoglycemia and result in seizures," notes Dr. Vernier. "Typically a lot of sugar would result in self-limiting GI upset, which is still worth a call. A veterinarian would need to see your pet if there is frequent or profuse upset."
Unfortunately, pets are not fully in the clear when the calendar turns to November. Even small holiday treats passed under the table, if they're extra-rich in sugar and fat, could come back to really bite.
"Sometimes after Halloween we'll see cases of pancreatitis. Your pet may not need emergency care, but a visit to their veterinarian might be necessary to make the discomfort, vomiting, and not drinking or eating go away," says McDaniel.
Pancreatitis means inflammation of the pancreas, the delicate organ responsible for much of the body's digestive capabilities.
"Pets can develop inflammation a couple of days after they ate too much of something, which places unusual, significant demands on the pancreas. Pancreatitis often causes pain and vomiting, and then vomiting can add to inflammation of the pancreas. It creates a loop that requires medical intervention," explains Dr. Vernier.
Even if your pet kept their nose clean on Halloween, remember that pumpkins may stay out on porches and lawns, along with candy dropped by butterfingered trick-or-treaters, so a little extra vigilance while on walks for the next week could really pay off.
More Halloween hazards
Even if you keep your pet safe from the food-related pitfalls of Halloween, there are other activities that could prove hazardous to your pet.
Be careful with open flames and waving tails. Carved pumpkins and decorative gourds are generally edible, but pets may knock associated candles over while investigating. Low-hanging strings and streamers may become chew toys for dogs and cats. If swallowed, these could become what veterinarians call "linear foreign bodies," a potentially life-threatening issue that requires surgical removal.
Thinking of dressing you pet for the holiday? Remember that the activities surrounding Halloween may be stressful to your pet, and the added attention and physical restriction of a costume may push a normally good-natured pet past its limits. Try the costume on, ideally multiple times, before the big night to ensure that the fit doesn't limit activity, sight, or breathing. Remove any hanging pieces that could be chewed off or could get entangled in something.
Make sure your pet's ID tag is securely attached to a collar that is separate from the costume. It's also a good idea to double-check with your veterinarian that scanning your pet's microchip will lead straight to a call on your current phone number.
Safe at home
Lastly, the emergency team advises considering your pet's peace of mind on any holiday. Only the most sociable pets can be expected to endure the exciting (or scary) visitors and interruptions to their routine. Giving your pets the option of a quiet, safe space, well removed from the loud sights, sounds, and activities, can make all the difference in their night.
"Keeping your pets indoors and making sure they're in a safe space in the house while the front door is opening and closing really reduces their risk of getting injured," says Dr. Vernier. "Sadly, with all holidays, we tend to see an increase in pets escaping and getting hit by a car. So separating pets from all the excitement going on at the front door and outside can help keep them safe."
Best of all, your pets won't tell anyone if you sneak away and join them in their safe space for a little while.
6 Halloween drink recipes
Cider Sidecar
Yield: 1 serving
2 ounces apple cider
2 ounces cognac
1 ounce Cointreau or other orange liqueur (Grand Marnier, triple sec)
1 ounce fresh lemon juice
Strip of lemon zest
Brandied or maraschino cherries
2 blueberries, optional
2 lychee nuts, optional, see note
Note: Lychee nuts are available canned in international food stores.
1. Place cider, cognac, Cointreau and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, cover and shake until the shaker feels very cold to the touch, about 20 to 30 seconds. Strain into a glass and top with zest and cherries.
2. If desired, place blueberries into lychee nuts to form “eyeballs” and serve with drink.
Per serving: 290 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 25g carbohydrate; 23g sugar; 1g fiber; 17mg sodium; 7mg calcium
Adapted from Country Living
Pomegranate Rum Punch
Yield: 12 servings
4 hibiscus tea bags
1 small cinnamon stick, smashed
3 cups pomegranate juice
1 cup spiced rum
½ cup fresh orange juice
1 (750 ml) bottle prosecco or other sparkling wine, chilled
Pomegranate seeds, for serving
1. Place tea bags and cinnamon stick in a large measuring cup. Add 1 cup boiling water; let steep 5 minutes. Strain and cool to room temperature.
2. Combine tea, pomegranate juice, rum and orange juice in a pitcher or punch bowl. Slowly stir in prosecco. Serve over ice with orange slices and pomegranate seeds.
Per serving: 146 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 15g carbohydrate; 13g sugar; no fiber; 9mg sodium; 19mg calcium
Adapted from Country Living
Black Magic Cocktail
Yield: 1 serving
2½ ounces black vodka, see note
¾ ounce fresh lime juice
¾ ounce simple syrup, see note
Edible pearl dust, optional, see note
Notes: Black vodka is made by Blavod, but it can be hard to find. Make your own by adding black food coloring or gel into a bottle of vodka, a few drops at a time, and shaking until it becomes black. Or add blue, red and green food coloring or gel into a bottle of vodka, a few drops at a time, and shaking until it becomes black.
• To make simple syrup, boil together equal amounts of water and granulated sugar, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves; can be stored in a clean jar in the refrigerator for several months.
• Edible pearl dust can be found at baking supply stores or in the baking aisle of craft stores. Do not use similar products that do not specifically say they are edible.
Place black vodka, lime juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake until cold. Sprinkle edible pearl dust in bottom of a martini or coupe glass. Strain in drink. Add more pearl dust if it is not shimmery enough; stir with a bar spoon to combine it.
Per serving: 207 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 12g carbohydrate; 11g sugar; no fiber; 1mg sodium; 3mg calcium
Recipe from elletalk.com
Witches' Brew
Yield: 1 serving
1½ ounces Midori
1½ ounces Cointreau or other orange liqueur (Grand Marnier, triple sec)
1 ounce fresh lemon juice
Cocktail cherry
1 small piece (½-1 inch) dry ice, optional
1. Add the Midori, Cointreau and lemon juice to a glass or cocktail shaker, add ice and stir until cold. Strain into a lowball glass. Garnish with cocktail cherry.
2. If desired, carefully add a piece of dry ice. Do not drink until the dry ice has dissolved.
Per serving: 243 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 26g carbohydrate; 23g sugar; no fiber; 4mg sodium; 8mg calcium
Recipe from acouplecooks.com
Black Heart Cocktail
Yield: 1 serving
½ ounce black vodka, see note
½ ounce fig vodka
1½ ounces creme de cassis
Dash of dry (white) vermouth
Note: Black vodka is made by Blavod, but it can be hard to find. Make your own by adding black food coloring or gel into a bottle of vodka, a few drops at a time, and shaking until it becomes black. Or add blue, red and green food coloring or gel into a bottle of vodka, a few drops at a time, and shaking until it becomes black.
Pour black vodka, fig vodka, creme de cassis and vermouth into a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake until cold, and strain into a glass.
Per serving: 268 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 21g carbohydrate; 18g sugar; no fiber; 2mg sodium; 30mg calcium
Recipe from minted.com
Zombie
Yield: 1 serving
1 ounce white rum
1 ounce gold rum
½ ounce orange liqueur (Cointreau, Grand Marnier or triple sec)
1½ ounces fresh orange juice
1 ounce pineapple juice
½ ounce lime juice
½ ounce simple syrup, see note
1½ teaspoons grenadine
½ ounce 151 rum
Notes: To make simple syrup, boil together equal amounts of water and granulated sugar, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves; can be stored in a clean jar in the refrigerator for several months.
• If you do not have a ½-ounce measure, use 1 tablespoon.
Pour white rum, gold rum, orange liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple syrup and grenadine into a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until cold. Fill a tall glass with ice and strain drink into it. Carefully pour 151 rum on top; do not stir. If desired, you can light top of drink on fire.
Per serving: 350 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 36g carbohydrate; 32g sugar; no fiber; 6mg sodium; 11mg calcium
Recipe by Daniel Neman