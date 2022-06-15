How to keep your home cool, cut costs during excessive heat wave across Illinois

BELLEVILLE — Illinois residents face a tough heat wave this week, as meteorologists expect local temperature records to be matched or surpassed in coming days.

Along with the debilitating heat may come sweating, even inside your home, and high energy bills. Here's what the U.S. Department of Energy recommends doing to combat the high temperatures.

Use fans and ventilation wisely

Turn the fan on in the bathroom while you bathe to reduce heat and humidity. You might also use a fan in your kitchen and laundry room if available, and make sure your kitchen and bathroom fans vent to the outside.

Leaving the ceiling fan on when you're not in the room won't help cool it down, because fans cool people with a wind-chill effect. They don't actually reduce the temperature of a room.

Make the most out of your air conditioner

Vacuum your air vents regularly to remove dust. Make sure you don't have furniture or other items blocking vents. It's important to schedule regular maintenance on your air conditioner to try to avoid large, surprise issues.

Don't place lamps or electronics near your thermostat. The device may sense the heat from your TV set and run the air conditioner longer than is actually needed.

Cover your windows

Window coverings can help keep heat outside. You can use blinds, curtains, plastic films, exterior shades or storm windows as insulation. According to the Department of Energy, about 30% of your home's energy is lost through windows.

Utilizing a form of window shade can significantly reduce the amount of heat let into your home and subsequently lower your energy bill. Another window treatment option is an exterior solar screen. These can reduce heat gain, UV damage and glare while still typically allowing outside views and light transmission.

Think twice about your thermostat setting

Keep your thermostat at a higher temperature than normal when you are away from the home while keeping in mind any pets you may be leaving behind.

When you get home, avoid setting a temperature that's lower than your typical temperature. It doesn't cool your home any faster, but it can add to your energy bill. If you're trying to cool down quickly as you wait for your thermostat to adjust, you can focus on hydration or wash your face with cold water.

Other ways to cut costs and fight heat

You can lower your water heating costs while protecting against scalding by setting your water heater temperature to 120 degrees or lower.

Another precaution you can take is to air-seal cracks and openings to prevent heat from seeping into your home. Caulking is generally used to seal openings around door and window frames, while weatherstripping seals moving components like doors and windows.

If you can hold off on dishes and laundry, washing a full load is more efficient than using multiple smaller cycles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0