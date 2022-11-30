How Illinois lawmakers managed to agree on a $1.8 billion debt plan

SPRINGFIELD — It was just three weeks removed from the end of a divisive midterm election campaign that saw Democrats tighten their grip on power in the statehouse.

Talk since the election had been about how Democrats would wield their increased control and whether Republicans were destined to be unwilling bystanders for the next two years while the majority party governed on its own.

But it was a different picture Tuesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office put out a release the previous night cryptically saying that the governor was "to give fiscal update" in his ceremonial office.

When Pritzker walked into the blue-carpeted room on the second floor of the Capitol, he was joined by Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, other senior members of Senate and House Democratic leadership and Pat Devaney, the secretary-treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO, a key labor ally.

But perhaps even more notable were the Republicans who also joined, including Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin, R-Morris, along with Rob Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants' Association, a group traditionally at odds with organized labor.

They were there to announce plans to pay down the remaining $1.36 billion of more than $4.5 billion debt incurred by the state's unemployment insurance trust fund during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state had previously made a $2.7 billion payment in March using American Rescue Plan funds and another $450 million injection in September.

In addition, the state is adding another $450 million into the fund, which will offer stability and prevent a massive tax hike on employers and benefit cuts to laid off workers in January.

Summing it up, Pritzker said "we've restored our unemployment system to good working order after the most serious economic downturn since the Great Depression."

"Just three weeks ago, we had an election in which it seemed like candidates from each party could agree on absolutely nothing," said Pritzker, flanked by the various groups. "But one of the great things that Illinois has going for it is that when everyone commits to bipartisanship, on a good day, we can find common ground despite our differences. Today is one of those days."

The what — the state paying down debt and preventing a massive tax hike on employers — is important. But the how — a bipartisan process where all parties had a seat at the table — is just as interesting.

Democrats, Republicans and representatives from labor and business came to the agreement by utilizing what's known as the agreed-bill process.

The process is a quirk unique to Illinois, according to its adherents.

Basically, the idea is that that outside interest groups on all sides of an issue, especially ones technical in nature or requiring specific expertise, bargain until they can come to an agreement that all can live with.

The process has looked different over the years, but it's typically been deployed on business and labor issues such as unemployment benefits and worker's compensation.

"I think at the time, the theory was (that) the average lawmaker doesn't have time to be as well-versed in the intricacies of unemployment insurance or worker's compensation, say, as the business groups or the labor groups, who have people who specialize in that," said Charlie Wheeler, a longtime Illinois Statehouse reporter and observer.

"So if the two competing sides can sit down and work out an arrangement where everybody's happy, lawmakers back then were only too happy to pass the ball and say, 'OK, you guys work out your differences and come back to us with something you both can live with,'" he said.

References to the agreed-bill process go back as far as the 1950s. It was dropped for a bit in the mid-1970s when Democrats took full control of state government and labor used that clout to freeze out business.

But, the process made its return in the late 1970s and early 1980s with the election of Republican Gov. Jim Thompson and the ascendance of Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

There have been some hiccups over the years, especially during the tenure of notably anti-union Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, but most administrations have used the process in some from.

"I think it's a testament to both the Democrats and the Republicans that they continue to use this relatively unique system — I'm not aware of another state that does it — that forces labor and business to sit down and discuss what this system's going to look like, how it's going to be funded and how it's going to function," Karr said.

Karr, who negotiated on behalf of his organization and other business groups like the Illinois Manufacturers Association and Illinois Chamber of Commerce, said the process is a model that has "ensured consistency and bipartisan engagement" in enacting policy.

"It avoids the wild swings that you sometimes see in other states when one side's friends are in control, then they go back and forth," he said, referring to radical shifts in policy when one party or the other takes control.

Of course, the process has its critics.

Though overseen by the governor's office and the leaders of the four legislative caucuses, the process is largely driven by interest groups and their lobbyists in the Capitol.

And due to the delicate nature of the process, it means that little to no changes can be made to legislation once it hits the floor. This limits rank-and-file lawmaker involvement on these policy matters.

Still, legislation produced from the process presents perhaps the best examples of bipartisanship still at work in an increasingly Democratic state.

"It's been a tough, lengthy process. There's been frustrating times, there's been times when we've had major disagreements that it looked like may stall out the process — maybe even end it," said state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Danville, who was involved in the recent talks. "But everybody stuck with the process, everybody stayed in and was dedicated to getting a positive result."

Of course, there will still be major disagreements between labor and business and Democrats and Republicans on the issues.

Some of that will be borne out this week when lawmakers consider changes to the SAFE-T Act, the criminal justice reform law signed by Pritzker in 2021.

But, the agreed-bill process proves that bipartisanship isn't dead in Illinois.