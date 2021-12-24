Hospital gets part of man's estate years after his death

CHICAGO — The state of Illinois has given $90,000 to a children's hospital in Chicago, fulfilling the wishes of a man who died in 1999.

The money comes from the estate of the late Ernest Ulrich, a World War II veteran and engineer who maintained boilers.

Ulrich, who was 85, left $2.1 million to many nonprofit groups, but his “wishes were never executed for unknown reasons,” the state treasurer's office said.

The estate was eventually turned over to the state as unclaimed property.

“We are proud to carry out the final wishes of Mr. Ulrich,” Treasurer Michael Frerichs said Wednesday.

Shriners Hospitals for Children in Chicago said the $90,000 gift can cover the cost of two patients receiving spine rods to correct scoliosis and help other people.

“Our children’s hospital is thrilled to be part of the happy ending of this amazing story," said Daniel Winter, development officer at Shriners Hospitals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0