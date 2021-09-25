Home of the real Rockford Peaches may become home of museum

ROCKFORD — The northern Illinois city that figured prominently in the movie "A League of Their Own" may be getting a museum of its own.
The Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously this week to grant a special-use permit to build a $10 million International Women's Baseball Museum at Beyer Park on the city's southeast side, the Rockford Register Star reported.
The city and the league gained international fame in 1992 when the movie starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna was released. At the park, Beyer Stadium was the actual home of the real Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s and 1950s.
To put the museum on the site, the Rockford Park District, which owns Beyer Park, plans to sell an acre of land at the north end of the park to the International Women's Baseball Center.
The vote came after a group called Friends of Beyer Stadium urged the zoning board to find a different site for the museum — an effort the group says will continue as the issue moves to a Rockford City Council committee on Monday and the full council on Oct. 4.
Photos: How to replace an 8 million pound railroad bridge truss on the Mississippi River
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
People watch from a special riverboat cruise as workers raise a new bridge truss (right) into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weighs over 8 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for two sets of tracks and double the train traffic each day.
Crews raise a new bridge truss, right, into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Bob Wagoner, left, Jane Louer, center, and Ron Goldfeder watch from a Riverboat as crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
The McKinley Bridge is seen in the foreground as crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
