Herz success is rooted in his 3-sport past

Pitching always came easy to DJ Herz.

The left-hander’s natural crossfire delivery stood out even as a kid growing up in Fayetteville, N.C.. Baseball, though, wasn’t his only love. A three-sport athlete through high school, Herz also played basketball and football. He credits playing multiple sports for providing a strong foundation in creating a strong, athletic frame.

Football, in particular, forced Herz to consistently work in the weight room year round, a routine he maintained during basketball and baseball season.

“It got me ahead of the game,” Herz told the Tribune. “Playing three sports kept me super athletic, being able to move around and stay rotational. I think that’s a big part of why I’m the athlete I am today.”

Herz amassed nearly 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards on the gridiron his senior year at Terry Sanford High School before starring on the diamond with a 0.50 ERA and 1.303 OPS. He said he appreciated baseball more because of the built-in breaks he got during other sports seasons. But he was always drawn back to the baseball field.

“When I got to high school, pitching just jumped and took off,” Herz said. “Ever since then, we didn’t look back.”

Drafted out of high school by the Chicago Cubs in the eighth round of the 2019 draft, Herz has already established himself as one of the best pitchers in the farm system. Baseball America ranks him as the Cubs’ No. 8 prospect, with only three pitchers rated higher. His performance last season, his first full year in professional baseball, culminated in being named the Cubs’ minor-league pitcher of the year.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” the 21-year-old said.

Herz finished with a 3.31 ERA in 26 starts between Low-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend, averaging 14.4 strikeouts per 9 innings. His 131 strikeouts led all Cubs minor-league pitchers, which memorably included striking out a career-high 10 in a four-inning outing in his hometown Fayetteville.

Herz attributes his 2021 standout performance to three areas: a new changeup grip, moving to the left side of the rubber and working on his mechanics. He credited Cubs pitching coordinator Casey Jacobson for the switch to a vulcan changeup grip, in which Herz splits his middle finger and ring finger to form a “V.”

“I’m just thinking of pronating through that middle finger and just letting it do the work,” Herz explained of his approach with the pitch. “Make every pitch look like a fastball and they wouldn’t know what’s coming.”

For some pitchers, a crossfire delivery can create challenges in consistently and smoothly replicating it. Herz believes he uses it to his advantage, creating deception that is unique and hard for hitters to pick up.

“It was just something I was born with,” Herz said. “It was something I always did and I just never changed it. Nobody has wanted to change it. Playing three sports has made me an athlete where I can be able to repeat that.”

Herz knows he needs to harness better command, evident by the 4.8 walks per 9 innings last year. Aside from putting on weight and growing more into his 6-foot-2 frame, his offseason focus centered on keeping all his pitches around the strike zone. One key moving forward: Herz has figured out that when catchers set a low target, his command becomes more sporadic. So the catcher positioning his mitt higher as a target and adjusting his sight lines should help.

Working on command extends beyond bullpen sessions. Herz now warms up with specific intent. He tells his catch partners to set a target and move it all around like a typical strike zone. That becomes Herz’s sole focus as he plays catch.

Herz calls himself a gamer, a confidence he attributes to his dad instilling within him. While he exudes a chill, laid-back persona, the lefty gets locked in as soon as he steps on the field. It’s hard to argue with the results.

“I just feel like I’m the best pitcher out there, and I’m going to dominate,” Herz said. “I just love to compete, and I’m the best competitor that I’ve ever met. I have so much love for the game, so much heart out there that I just leave it all on the field.

“I think people see that and sometimes get intimidated and then it just fires me up.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0