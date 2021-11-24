Heritage trail will share history of Champaign County's vibrant Black community

DEBRA PRESSEY
The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Barbara Suggs Mason and her cousin Angela Rivers grew up hearing about their family’s long history in Champaign County.
Suggs Mason remembers the sense of pride she felt in hearing those family stories and how important it was for her not to let her ancestors down.
For Rivers, those family stories “gave me a sense of identity,” she recalled.
It’s important to Rivers and Suggs Mason to preserve and share the long history of Black residents in Champaign County.
They’re co-chairing Champaign County’s African American Heritage Trail project, a massive undertaking launched by Visit Champaign County and its foundation.
“Historically in Champaign County, we have had a vibrant Black community,” said Suggs Mason, a retired educator who grew up in Champaign. “People just don’t realize that.”
Visit Champaign County’s plans to establish the African American Heritage Trail are progressing, according to the tourism agency’s president and CEO, Jayne DeLuce.
The organization plans to meet today with prospective donors and stakeholders in the project.
DeLuce said this project will include the placement of historical markers in various locations throughout the county to help share the untold stories of the county’s Black community. More stories about significant events and contributors will also become available to read online.
“This gives us an opportunity to not only recognize, but to engage and create dialogue about it,” DeLuce said.
Suggs Mason and Rivers are also hoping to develop an educational component to help share the history of Black Champaign County residents in local schools.
“I retired out of the museum profession, and a lot of what I found is when you talk to African American kids about their history and ask them what they know about their history is very little, except for Dr. Martin Luther King,” Rivers said.
It’s important for kids to not only learn more about the history of where they live, but “to know they belong here,” she said.
Rivers said she’s also found there’s an incorrect assumption that there wasn’t a vibrant Black community in Champaign County until after World War II, when in fact, it dates back to prior to the Civil War.
Suggs Mason said she’d love to see the educational piece for schools include having young people collect stories from their own families.
For Suggs Mason, the African American Heritage Trail will be more than a tour. She hopes it will be an opportunity to create a project that will sustain itself and continue, she said.
Those early Black Champaign County settlers were building a legacy, she said. They were people who built a community here and overcame great obstacles of segregation and a lack of opportunities to uplift the next generation.
“I think it’s important for our young people, to instill that in the possibilities for their lives,” Suggs Mason said.
She and Rivers are working with others in the local community on the collection of stories from 1850 to the present, how they’ll be communicated and where the historical markers will be placed.
There will soon be a webpage available where more stories can be shared, Suggs Mason said.
“I think if we don’t tell this history, it will be lost and forgotten,” she said.
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) eludes Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) and safety Chuck Clark on his way for a touchdown off a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) eludes Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) and safety Chuck Clark on his way for a touchdown off a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates his touchdown pass tp Darnell Mooney with James Daniels (68) and Sam Mustipher during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton flashes the I Love You sign, as he celebrates his touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) begins to celebrate his interception of a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) begins to celebrate his interception of a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) intercepts a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches his team from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches his team from the sidelines during the second half on Sunday.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal off the hold of Sam Koch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scores on a deep pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman heads into the end zone past Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman, center, celebrates his touchdown with Bradley Bozeman, left, and Ben Powers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Baltimore Ravens' Devonte Freeman(33) reacts after scoring the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens' Devonte Freeman(33) scores the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) reacts in the endzone at the end of the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery walks off the field after the team's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates with teammates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton that ended an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) makes a game ending sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears' fans react late in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A Chicago Bears' fan reacts late in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs after a catch against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) reacts after a stop of the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs after the catch against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after making a field goal against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravins' Devonta Freeman(33) dives for yardage against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears Head coach Matt Nagy, middle with visor, watches late in the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) to end the NFL game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
