Here's what you need to know about a new 'coaster' ride in southwestern Illinois

GRAFTON — A new attraction described as a "thrill ride" has opened for visitors to the Aerie's Resort in Grafton.

It's the Aerie's Alpine Coaster ride in which a two-person coaster sled glides down the Aerie's limestone bluff on over 3,000 feet of a stainless-steel rail system.

Each sled can reach speeds up to 28 mph as it cruises down the bluff by gravity, skimming along limestone outcroppings with twists and turns around natural formation in the landscape, according to a news release about the ride.

Riders will experience seven hairpin turns. The person in the rear seat controls a lever that allows the sled to accelerate or slow down. The coaster ends with riders going up 875 feet while being pulled by a cable system as it returns to the starting point.

Ticket prices begin at $18 per person and children can tag along with an adult for an additional $10 per ticket. People can hop on three rides for $36. Certain height restrictions apply. The coaster's operation hours are Monday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The coaster ride is expected to be open year-round for visitors to the resort at 14 W. Main St. in Grafton.

Aerie's Resort will have its grand opening ceremony of the alpine coaster at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

For more information, you can call 618-786-8439 or email info@aeriesview.com.