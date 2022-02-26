Here's what we know about masking policies at retail stores after Illinois mandate ends

BELLEVILLE — The state masking mandate is scheduled to come to an end on Feb. 28 for grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail establishments.

Each of these businesses, however, still has the option to continue requiring masks.

The BND followed up with some of these businesses to ask what comes next. Here's what they said:

Schnucks

"At this time Schnucks is requiring all teammates and vendor partners — regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status — to wear a face covering in stores and facilities," wrote Paul Simon with Schnucks Media Relations.

"Any stores that are located in areas requiring indoor facemasks have signage that is aligned with each respective mandate and communicates that face coverings are required for all customers, teammates and vendors of those stores — regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status per the order of regulatory authorities.

"Schnucks continues to strongly encourage customers to wear face coverings at all stores while shopping and offers complimentary facemasks."

Dierbergs

Dierbergs spokesperson Jamie Collins stated on Thursday, Feb. 24, that the company will make "modifications to our mask requirement to coordinate with the changes happening next week."

Dierbergs is currently re-evaluating those guidelines and will make a more formal announcement in the coming days.

Target

As of Monday, Feb. 21, Target had updated its mask policy, according to spokesperson Kayla Castañeda, who provided the following statement:

"The health and safety of our team members and guests has been Target's top priority throughout the pandemic. As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow. We'll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.

"Target's safety and cleaning measures like offering masks for guests, increasing safety and disinfecting measures, encouraging social distancing and more will remain. We'll also continue to provide our team with resources and benefits they need, including free medical-grade masks, COVID-19 tests, paid leave for team members with positive COVID-19 cases, and paid time and free Lyft rides to reduce barriers for team members to get their vaccines. Finally, we'll continue to monitor trends in COVID-19 cases, public health data and guidance from public health experts moving forward. As the external environment changes, we will reevaluate and evolve our COVID-19 response for our team, operations and guests as needed."

Walmart

Walmart Media Relations spokesperson Tyler Thompson stated that the company will "continue to follow CDC guidance and adhere to any local ordinances."

Thompson also provided a Feb. 11 joint memo to Walmart associates from Chief People Officer Donna Morris and Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Wig.

The memo stated that fully vaccinated Walmart or Sam's Club associates will no longer be required to wear masks unless required by a state mandate.

Fully vaccinated associates electing to continue wearing masks may do so with the company's support.

Masks will still be required for associates working in clinical care settings — pharmacies, health clinics, etc. — with direct customer and patient contact, regardless of vaccination status.

Unvaccinated associates will be required to wear masks until further notice.

CVS

"Beginning March 15, the use of face masks or coverings will be voluntary in most CVS Health locations, including our CVS Pharmacy stores, except where required by federal, state or local mandates. MinuteClinic colleagues and patients are still required to wear face masks or coverings in all waiting areas and exam rooms. We'll be monitoring the CDC's tracking of COVID-19 transmission and will update our mask policy if needed," according to Matt Blanchette, Manager of Retail Communications for CVS Pharmacy.

Best Buy

A message sent to Best Buy's corporate office was not immediately returned.

The company's website states, "Face coverings are available and recommended for all customers, unless otherwise mandated in your location."

Aldi

An email inquiry to the Aldi public relations department was not immediately answered. An automatic reply said the inquiry would be responded to as soon as possible.

A COVID-19 FAQ answer on the Aldi corporate website states, "Face coverings are required for employees, and strongly encouraged for customers, except where required by state or local jurisdictions to be mandated. We require customers and employees to continue all appropriate safety precautions to protect themselves and others."

Home Depot

In response to a written inquiry, Home Depot representative Margaret Smith replied, "As COVID-19 cases continue to decline nationally, we're no longer requiring masks inside our stores, supply chain facilities or offices. We'll continue to follow all local and state regulations and encourage our associates to get vaccinated."

Walgreens

Walgreens is currently reviewing its policy, according to Senior Manager, Leadership Development Karen May.

Its website states, "Fully vaccinated customers no longer need to wear face coverings inside of our stores, unless state or local regulations require them. Customers who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing face covers."

Lowe's

The BND reached out to the local Lowe's location in Fairview Heights and was referred to the corporate office in Mooresville, North Carolina, regarding masking policies moving forward. Neither a message nor an email were returned with any information.

Macy's

The Macy's location at St. Clair Square Mall referred the BND to the corporate website and to contact the corporate office in New York, New York, for additional information. As of Thursday, Feb. 24, its website stated, "Facial coverings are recommended but not required for vaccinated customers in our store locations, except where state or local mandates require them." Multiple emails requesting additional information about masking after the mandate is lifted were not returned.

Dollar General

The BND reached out to multiple local Dollar General outlets and was referred to the corporate website in each instance. The website states, "Following the most recent CDC guidance, Dollar General will not require fully-vaccinated employees, customers and vendors to wear facial coverings or masks. All others are encouraged to continue wearing face coverings. This update applies across our organization and includes our stores, distribution centers, transportation teams and Store Support Center." Dollar General's corporate office is in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Fresh Thyme

Jake Flax, a spokesperson for Fresh Thyme in Fairview Heights, said Thursday, Feb. 24, the local office had not received any communication from corporate on masking policies starting Monday, Feb. 28. At present, Flax said masks are encouraged in their store. He expects some type of decision Monday. Multiple calls to the store's corporate office in Downers Grove were not returned.

St. Clair Square

Christine Poehling, marketing director for St. Clair Square, said the mall will adhere to all policies set forth by the state of Illinois. "We will be making the same changes they make." Specifically, Poehling said, "The mall common areas will follow what the state says and not require masks." Poehling said some stores may still require or encourage but that the stores manage that individually. However, she added, "For the most part they all do align with the same policies the state has as they have for the last couple years."

JCPenney

Multiple calls from the store at St. Clair Square Mall were not answered or returned. However, a member of the JCPenney media relations department reached out to the BND on Friday, Feb. 25, and said, "We politely decline to comment on future actions. We're happy to share an update with you on Monday if the mask mandate is officially lifted." On the company's website, it states the masking policy varies by location and that, "For stores located in areas the CDC has identified as 'high risk,' associates are required to wear a face mask and JCPenney recommends customers wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. Associates and customers are required to wear a face mask, where required by local or state mandates."

Dillard's

A representative from the store at St. Clair Square referred the BND to the corporate office in Little Rock, Arkansas, on masking policies. Multiple messages were left with the corporate office. Its website did not have any updated information on masking policies.

Save a Lot

Messages for the East St. Louis location and the corporate office in St. Ann, Missouri, were not returned. Its website did not provide masking information.

Ruler Foods

Matthew Konradt, shift manager for the Ruler Foods store in Belleville, was not aware of any policy changes as of Thursday afternoon and referred the BND to the corporate office in Seymour, Indiana. Currently, he said if customers are vaccinated they do not have to wear masks but that the store still recommends them. Individuals who are not vaccinated, vendors, and employees do have to wear masks. A message left for corporate was not returned.

