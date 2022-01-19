Hello, 464: New phone lines in south suburbs will get overlay area code starting Friday

CHICAGO - Customers adding new phone numbers or lines in Chicago’s south suburbs can expect to be assigned a brand new area code beginning Friday, according to the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The new area code, 464, soon will be the default for people living in the area covered by the 708 area code. Current users of the 708 area code can keep their number, as the change only affects new numbers and lines, according to the commerce commission.

Rates and services will not change, it said.

The addition of the new area code, announced by the ICC in August, was in response to increasing demand for new phone numbers. Residents in the 708 area code had to begin 10-digit dialing in October.

The 464 area code was designated to overlay 708 in 1996, the same time when other parts of Chicago were assigned second area codes, said George Light, an engineering analyst at the ICC.

However, due to lower demand in the south suburbs, 464 did not need to come into use until this year, Light said. The area is an anomaly of the suburbs, in that it’s the last region to need a second area code, he explained.

Residents used to express “tremendous pushback” to new area codes, Light said, because they require people to dial out 10 digits.

“But I mean, fast forward to 2022,” he said. “When was the last time you physically dialed?”

Further, Light said, as numbers travel with cellphone owners through moves across the country, “people don’t associate places with area codes as much as they used to.”

Still, some social media users responded to the change with skepticism.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable using it,” said Alexandria Johnson, a South Holland resident who reacted on Facebook. She’d rather have a more easily recognized area code, like downtown’s 312, she said.

Jose Aguado, who lives in the western suburbs, said he’s worried about spam calls, as telemarketers pick up on the new area code.

“Adding another unfamiliar code just adds to that confusion,” Aguado said.

The next area code to be added near Chicago likely won’t come until 2033, and would affect the region currently covered by 847 and 224, Light said. After that, the next changes aren’t expected until 2049 and 2063.

The 708 area code serves most of western and southern Cook County and eastern and southern Will County. Affected communities include Alsip, Beecher, Bellwood, Berwyn, Blue Island, Bridgeview, Broadview, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Chicago Ridge, Country Club Hills, Crest Hill, Crete, Dolton, Elmwood Park, Evergreen Park, Flossmoor, Forest Park, Glenwood, Harvey, Harwood Heights, Hazel Crest, Hickory Hills, Homewood, Justice, La Grange, Lansing, Lyons, Markham, Matteson, Maywood, Melrose Park, Midlothian, Mokena, Norridge, Northlake, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Hills, Palos Park, Park Forest, Richton Park, River Forest, River Grove, Riverdale, South Holland, Steger, Tinley Park, Westchester, Western Springs and Worth.

If it is important to residents to have a 708 number, it might be possible to secure a new line or number before Friday, when the change goes into effect.

