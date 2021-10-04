Hearing set this week in southwest Illinois teachers' vaccination suit

EDWARDSVILLE — A hearing is scheduled Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by teachers against two Madison County school districts over mandated COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing policies.

The suit was filed Sept. 23 by Greenville-based attorney Thomas DeVore on behalf of 10 teachers in the Edwardsville and Triad school districts. DeVore has been responsible for a number of legal actions challenging COVID-19 related mandates.

Named as plaintiffs were Edwardsville educators Stefani Donaldson, Tom Oller, Faith Robinson, Chris Stevens, Stephanie Stoyanoff and Melissa Tebbe; and Triad educators Christina Becker, Vicki Bridges, Jessica Green and Amber Stevens.

Defendants are the two school districts, Edwardsville Superintendent Patrick Shelton and Triad Superintendent Leigh Lewis.

The suit alleges that both districts have instituted mandatory vaccination or testing programs and teachers not participating will not be allowed into the schools. The suit claims the teachers have a right not to be compelled to be vaccinated or tested without cause, and the districts have "no legal authority" to compel them.

Instead, the suit states that authority rests with the Illinois Department of Public Health and local health departments and, if the teachers refuse, they have a right to due process.

The suit seeks an injunction barring the districts from compelling tests or vaccinations.

DeVore has also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the school districts.

The case was assigned to Associate Judge Ronald J. Foster. On Thursday the Edwardsville School District filed a motion seeking a different judge.

Wednesday's hearing is set for 1 p.m. with Foster presiding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0