Harness racing to kick off Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD — Harness racing will kick off grandstand activities Aug. 11 at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.
The 1-mile track will feature Illinois Department of Agriculture-sponsored races on opening day with every horse taking the track being an Illinois native — either conceived or foaled in the state.
The harness races will feature a split card, with post times at noon and 5 p.m.
Admission into the harness races is free with fair admission. Other Illinois State Fair harness races, with daily post times at noon, will be Aug. 12, 13, 17 and 18.