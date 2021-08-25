Group wants answers from state police over two inmates who died in Iroquois County jail

Families and advocates of two inmates who died in separate events in the Iroquois County Jail in Watseka last year will demand answers at a protest in Springfield Thursday.

The gathering will take place at noon at Comer Cox Park. Protesters are expected to march to the Illinois State Police headquarters at 801 S. Seventh St., stopping at the Sangamon County Jail at the Sangamon County complex on the way.

That is where Jaimeson Cody, 39, of Divernon fell unresponsive after correctional officers used Tasers when Cody resisted health checks and attempts to handcuff him on April 27.

Cody was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just after 4:30 a.m. the next day.

Cody's death was classified as a homicide by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon with the official cause of death listed as "restraint asphyxia in the setting of methamphetamine intoxication."

Mya Hendrix of the Illinois Prisoner Rights Coalition said a representative from Education and Action Together was scheduled to speak about Cody at the rally. A representative from EAT referred a State Journal-Register reporter back to Hendrix.

Cody's father, Dan Cody, and his stepmother, Cindy Cody, said they weren't invited to the event and only learned about it Wednesday morning when contacted by the newspaper.

An Illinois State Police report detailing the findings of the investigation into Cody's death

was turned over by Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright to the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office for an independent review.

A recommendation from that office is expected next month.

"It's a difficult situation," acknowledged Cindy Cody. "It makes us angry that those (correctional officers) are walking today and are still up there able to do that to somebody else. Why?"

A correctional officer who was conducting a regular cell check observed Cody with what appeared to be blood on his jail-issued uniform, eventually leading to correctional officers entering Cody's cell.

Cody was being held in a special cell for inmates who might have mental health issues or who may pose a risk of harm to themselves.

Cody was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (knife) earlier that day, though he had not been formally charged at the time of the incident.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell told The State Journal-Register in June that correctional officers were faced "with a nearly impossible situation" and that Cody needed to be restrained "quickly for his own safety."

Correctional officers were trying to stop a harmful situation using "methods and techniques that they learned through their training," Campbell said.

The deaths of Andre J. Maiden, 24, Hoopeston, and Jason P. Fancher, 47, Milford, are being investigated by the state police.

The two men were incarcerated at the Watseka jail and died within days of each other in August 2020. Both were jailed awaiting trials on separate murder charges.

Hendrix said Maiden and Fancher died as a result of medical negligence and their deaths were preventable had they been provided medical attention when they requested it.

Earlier this month, Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen announced he was retiring Sept. 30, some 16 months before his term ends.

