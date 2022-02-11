Group urges support of Chicago's Black house museums

CHICAGO — A group of leaders in Chicago is urging people to support the city's Black house museums during Black History Month.

The A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, the Elijah Muhammad House, the Emmett and Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum, and the Muddy Waters Original Jam Out Museum are among the city's venues where African American history and stories are preserved, members of the Coalition of Black House Museums said Thursday.

A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum founder Lyn Hughes said African American culture "is the glue that has held the Black community together for hundreds of years" and that "the authentic interpretation of our culture is critical."

House museums often are in private homes or buildings and contain historical, art and similar collections.

The Pullman Porter museum is named after Asa Philip Randolph and Pullman Porters, the men who made up the membership of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters union. The Muddy Waters Original Jam Out Museum once belonged to the blues music legend.

The Coalition of Black House Museums was formed in March 2021.

Black History Month is recognized in February.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0