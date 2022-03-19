Group of students in suburban Chicago raise over $17K for Ukraine relief efforts

CLARENDON HILLS — A group of girls who attend Walker Elementary School in Hinsdale-Clarendon Hills District 181 raised over $17,000 for Ukraine relief efforts through a UNICEF fundraiser.

After forming a group called the "Giving Girls" about a month ago, six friends set out to fundraise a modest $150 for kids in war torn Ukraine by selling handmade Rainbow Loom bracelets. But with a social media push, they were able to collect $17,863 (and counting) between March 4 and March 18, and have made 424 bracelets using a loom and some rubber bands.

"Obviously when the moms heard about (what the kids wanted to do), we just posted on Instagram, 'if anyone wants to buy a bracelet, please let us know,' and it just exploded," said Kristin Wiklund, whose 8-year-old daughter Savannah, is one of the girls behind the fundraiser. "They sparked a lot of hope."

Wiklund said they started the whole thing "very informally" with people sending any donation amount they wanted via Venmo, and in return the Giving Girls would send to the person's address either an adult or kids size bracelet made of small yellow and blue rubber bands.

Before it caught steam, Nika Feeney, mom of second-grader Mila, and kindergartner Chloe, said she took the girls to the toy store on their day off to collect the bands in colors honoring the Ukrainian flag.

"I bought like 13 bags and said I can't believe I'm buying 13 bags of rubber bands, we're never going to get through all of these!" Feeney said. "But by the end of the weekend, we were out of rubber bands."

Feeney, whose family is from Croatia, said even before the initiative took off, she was having conversations with her daughters about the impact of war on children around the world.

"When this all started we were talking a lot about it at home, relating it to our family having survived a war in Eastern Europe in the nineties," Feeney said. "They talk to their grandmother about it, and their aunts, uncles and cousins are all still there, so I think that my kids felt a personal connection to that area of the world."

Feeney said information found on the UNICEF Market website was particularly key in helping her kids visualize how their fundraising was actually helping kids on the ground in Ukraine.

Nina Costa, assistant director of public relations for UNICEF, said the humanitarian organization has a team in Ukraine helping to consistently distribute supplies that arrive through convoy.

According to information provided by Costa, over the weekend, 22 trucks with 168 tons of supplies, including midwifery kits, surgical kits, obstetric kits, oxygen concentrators, cold boxes, as well as blankets and winter clothes, water, sanitation and hygiene kits arrived in the area.

"So if other kids see this, they might think 'wow, if I sell 10 bracelets maybe I can make $100 to donate,' and $100 can buy X amount of clothes or X amount of water," Feeney explained. "And according to UNICEF $1,000 buys a midwifery kit, so our $17,000 could safely deliver 17 babies in bomb shelters and basements in Ukraine."

Quantifying the amount of money in terms of what it could provide to displaced families helps children understand the value, she added.

"Anybody can help, you don't have to raise a thousand dollars, you can just raise fifty dollars and anything can help the kids in Ukraine," Mila, 8, said. "I'd be devastated to wake up and then everything would be gone and you'd have to leave everything behind, it's just really sad."

The youngest of the group, six-year-old Chloe, said she wanted to participate in the bracelet making, "so that (the kids) can rebuild their countries and help them while they're at war."

Wiklund said she was amazed by overhearing conversations among the girls when they got together to fill bracelet orders. "They are so poised, and succinctly talk about things that are actually happening, just having absorbed a little bit through the news," she said.

Rosie, who sounded visibly upset over the situation overseas, said over the phone that she would "feel devastated" to be in the shoes of children in Ukraine.

"It's not right, and I can't imagine how hard it would be," the 8-year-old said. "Your world being destroyed in front of you, family members dying for nothing, for somebody wanting power, it's just not right."

"I just want others to know that they can stand up and help and hopefully Ukraine kids can have everything that they lost again," Maddie, 7, added. "And I really want them to have their home back."

Wiklund and Feeney, along with the other parents, agreed that keeping up the bracelet sales is a "full time job" and not practical for second graders. And while they've closed up shop, the donation link for UNICEF is still live for anyone to donate toward the cause, and for other children to pick up where they left off.

Wiklund said when they contacted Rainbow Loom about the Giving Girl's initiative, the company donated $2,000 to the efforts, and soon after, launched a nationwide project to continue the girls' work. Those that are interested in launching their own Rainbow Loom fundraiser for UNICEF, can find more information on the company's website.

"The reaction (the project) got speaks to the real human element of this whole story, which is that we all just feel strongly when we see images like this, coming out of any country not just Ukraine ... children and families being torn apart," Feeney added. "I think people also really loved the idea of children helping children."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0