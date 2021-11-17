 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Gridley Road road project planned

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Part of Gridley Road/1925 East Road is closed from 8 a.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday. 

The closure between 2525 North Road and PJ Keller Highway is for a culvert repair project. 

Call (309) 663-9445 or visit mcleancountyil.gov/highway for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years to occur this week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News