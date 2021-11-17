Gridley Road road project planned

BLOOMINGTON — Part of Gridley Road/1925 East Road is closed from 8 a.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday.
The closure between 2525 North Road and PJ Keller Highway is for a culvert repair project.
Call (309) 663-9445 or visit mcleancountyil.gov/highway for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
