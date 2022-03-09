Wives of fallen Illinois officers call for passage of public safety bills

SPRINGFIELD — Wives of fallen police officers gathered at the Illinois State Capitol on Wednesday to advocate for increased police funding and crackdowns on crime.

The group asked lawmakers to pass Senate Bills 4152-4158, some of which would increase criminal penalties for certain crimes. Senate Bill 4155 would create the "Fund the Police Act" and increase funding to police departments.

All seven bills were read once and referred to the Senate Assignments Committee, where they’ve remained since. The bills are unlikely to be revived after failing to pass the Senate before the chamber’s Feb. 25 third reading deadline, but Amber Oberheim said she won’t stop until action is taken.

“Enough is enough,” said Oberheim, the widow of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim.

“We urged you to do something to ensure the safety of the residents of Illinois who elected you to make those important decisions,” she said, directing her comments at senators who have failed to support the legislation. “You did not. We are here again today to hold you accountable.”

Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot May 19 after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Champaign apartment complex.

Amber Oberheim was joined by three of her four daughters. Also in attendance were Lyn Stua, wife of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic; Linsey Timmins, wife of Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins; and Dee Landers, wife of University of Illinois Lt. Aaron Landers, and their friends and family.

Timmins grew emotional as she listed the names of the nine Illinois officers killed in the line of duty in 2021.

“These men and women gave the ultimate sacrifice, and they deserved more,” Timmins said. “They deserved to have had a community behind them. They deserved to have had the support of our elected officials, and they deserved to have been protected the way that they protected us.”

After speaking to members of the media, all four women and their family members traveled to the governor’s office to hand-deliver letters sharing their stories and asking for change.

They were accompanied by state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, who filed and sponsored all seven bills.

“Do not let the citizens of Illinois down again,” Oberheim urged lawmakers. “Our officers’ lives mattered, and we will make sure their lives continue to matter by advocating for their brothers and sisters in uniform.”

