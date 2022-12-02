With SAFE-T Act changes, prosecutors take 'two-pronged' approach

SPRINGFIELD — Testifying in a committee room in the Capitol last week, Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz acknowledged that it was the first time she had met in person with a number of those assembled.

The topic, of course, was changes to the SAFE-T Act, the landmark criminal justice reform law signed nearly two years ago by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that, starting Jan. 1, will eliminate the state's cash bail system.

Rietz, who is also the president of the Illinois State's Attorneys Association, the group that advocates for the state's 102 county prosecutors, had spent hours on Zoom calls the previous several months negotiating changes to the law before many of its most significant provisions take effect.

"They have been difficult — we have expressed our opinions. There has been give and there has been take," Rietz said. "And I believe we have come to a final bill that we can move forward on and get started on January 1 and meet everybody's concerns."

State lawmakers approved a series of changes to the law's pretrial fairness provisions on Thursday, the culmination of months of stakeholder discussions and following an election cycle in which issues with the controversial law were front-and-center.

The amendment cleared the Senate 38-17 and the House 71-40. Its next destination is Pritzker's desk. He has indicated he will sign it into law.

State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, hailed the amendment's passage, which now clears the way for the larger overhaul to take place despite the significant pushback it has received from state's attorneys, law enforcement and Republicans over the past two years.

"We're seeing it through no matter what," Peters said. "Illinois on January 1, 2023 will make history — civil rights history. One that all of us can look back at with pride. I know I'll say that this is my version of the Voting Rights Act. This is my version of Obamacare. This is what I did in Springfield and changed the fortunes for thousands of working class Illinoisans."

What the amendment does

Most immediately, the more-than-300-page addendum clarifies the transition process from the cash bail system to one in which a judge determines pretrial release based on factors such as the danger posed to the community and the likeliness of a defendant to evade prosecution.

Those presently jailed under the old cash bail system can either remain under that system or petition to have their case moved to the new system. Prosecutors will also have the option to seek a shift to the new system.

Hearings on these requests will be granted via a tiered system, held within seven days for those accused of the lowest level offenses, such as petty shoplifting. Those detained but considered flight risks would get a hearing within 60 days, and those considered a potential threat would get a hearing within 90 days.

The initial law's intent was unclear, with some prosecutors arguing that in lieu of more guidance, they would have to release a significant number of those presently detained into the community on Jan. 1.

The amendment also expands the so-called "detention net," making clear that people accused of any forcible felony — even probation-eligible charges like second degree murder and arson — can be detained if they are deemed a danger to the community or an individual.

The law's dangerousness provision was also made standard throughout, with prosecutors now having to prove that the person poses a real and present threat to any person or persons or the community, based on the specific articulable facts of the case.

Also clarified is the "willful flight" standard. Under the law as originally written, prosecutors would have had to prove that a defendant had a specific plan to evade prosecution. They could not use previous failure to appear in court as evidence; that has changed, though a single non-appearance would not qualify.

The amendment also creates a grant program to help hire more public defenders to handle increased caseloads.

The amendment also spells out something that advocates had said would already be allowed under the law: Police officers who issue a citation for trespassing still have the authority to arrest a person who is posing a danger, who has a clear mental or medical health issue or who persists in the illegal activity.

As was the case when the initial law passed, all Republicans opposed the measure, acknowledging that the amendment made some important fixes but arguing that they did not go far enough.

Many also said that the changes — more than the minor tweaks that Democrats had initially suggested would be necessary though far less than a complete overhaul — vindicated the tough stance they have taken on the subject.

"These are substantive changes," said state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington. "And so the vindication is that you had the governor and all his allies out there through the whole campaign saying, 'no, no, no, we just need to make some minor tweaks, the public's not at risk,' when in fact, they put the public at risk."

What prosecutors think

In general, state's attorneys across Illinois have, at the very least, expressed concerns over some of the SAFE-T Act's provisions.

Many have gone further, with more than 60 — including some Democrats — having filed lawsuits against Pritzker and top Democrats. They argue that the process by which the law was passed violated the state constitution.

Those lawsuits have been consolidated into one case in Kankakee County. It could be ruled on within the next month.

Rietz, whose organization includes the majority state's attorneys who are suing over the law, said members had endorsed its deliberate "two-pronged" approach.

"So individual state’s attorneys who wanted to make sure they would be covered by the results of that litigation joined in those lawsuits," Rietz said. "But at the same time, I believe there's a wish to come up with a system that's going to work.

"Just because you filed the lawsuit doesn't mean that you can assure your community of the outcome of that lawsuit," she said. "So that's why I say it's a both-and. The lawsuit's really focused on the process that resulted in the original legislation. The negotiations are focusing on trying to make that legislation work for all of our communities."

The association, various law enforcement organizations and the coalition of criminal justice reform groups supporting the end of cash bail all took a neutral position on the trailer bill.

"Are there still issues that need to be addressed? Absolutely," Rietz said. "Does this have anything to do with the litigation that my colleagues have filed? No, it doesn't."

Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter is one of those signed onto the lawsuit. Reached Friday, Rueter told Lee Enterprises that he had not had a chance to review the changes.

"I'm not like the legislators where they can give me something the night before and then I'm ready to vote on the next day, you know, like a 700-page document," Rueter said, referring to the passage of the initial bill in the middle of the night in 2021.

He said it was likely that the lawsuit would continue.

"I'm sure that that will come up for discussion among the group: what to do with respect to the lawsuit," he said. "But at this point, it's still on and I haven't been part of a discussion where that's changing."

Rietz, to be clear, said the group still has issues with the law. Among them: the standard for detainment for burglary charges. Under the amendment, people can be detained in cases of residential burglary and burglary in which force is used against a person.

If the case does not meet those standards, people charged with burglary can only be detained if prosecutors can prove a flight risk.

Rietz expressed hope that the issue could be addressed in a future trailer bill.

Lee Enterprises also reached out to state's attorneys in Coles, DeWitt, Ford, Jackson, McLean, Woodford and Livingston counties, all of whom are party to the lawsuit. None immediately responded to requests for comment.