With Roe's fall, Illinois prepares for influx of people seeking abortions

SPRINGFIELD — One patient from Iowa needed gas money and a place to stay. Another from Indiana, in a domestic violence situation, couldn't use her own funds for care. She also needed help with child care.

These are among just a couple of the hundreds of individual cases Rose, the abortion patient navigator program manager at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said she has helped steer in the past two years.

Her job description is fairly simple: help patients, especially those from out-of-state, coordinate their visits to receive abortion services in Illinois. But the job itself is hardly that.

"Deciding to get an abortion, making that decision, is about so much more than making an appointment and walking into a health center," said Rose, whose real name is not being used because of safety concerns surrounding her work. "There are just so many factors."

As a "blue island" among its conservative neighboring states, Illinois has become a key battleground for abortion rights advocates and opponents. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state's Democrat-led General Assembly have enacted measures aimed at accommodating an expected influx of out-of-state patients, and more such steps are being planned. Abortion opponents, meanwhile, see gaining more political power in the outlier Midwestern state as a vital step in their fight against the procedure.

Among the barriers to abortion access: transportation from home to a clinic, where to stay when you get there, how to maintain confidentiality if in an unsafe home situation and — an issue that crosses over with so many others — how to afford the procedure and associated expenses.

Rose describes her job as "trying to take the onus and responsibility off of patients to have to identify all of their needs … and resolve some of those barriers as best we can."

Her job — and that of those working at a regional logistics center that opened in the Metro East region earlier this year — has become essential as obstacles facing people in need of abortion services grow, advocates say.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday in Dobbs v. Jackson Woman's Health Organization to uphold the constitutionality of Mississippi's law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

And, in what was telegraphed via a leak in May, the nation's high court voted 5-4 to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion.

Several conservative states have already enacted laws that essentially ban the procedure. At least half of U.S. states, including those surrounding Illinois, either have "trigger laws" that ban or severely limit abortion with Roe's overturning or have lawmakers who indicate a likelihood to enact such laws in the near future.

Illinois has gone in the opposite direction, enacting laws in recent years that have expanded access. But the state's status as an island for abortion rights in the Midwest has the potential to put a strain on providers, who are preparing for "a tidal wave" of patients from surrounding states.

"It's not something that will be a slow buildup," said Brigid Leahy, director of government relations for Planned Parenthood Illinois. "Back when Texas imposed its ban on Sept. 1 of last year, we saw our first patients at Planned Parenthood of Illinois health centers from Texas two days later."

Though abortion will remain legal in Illinois, a steady influx of out-of-state patients may unleash "a massive ripple effect" that could potentially impact access.

Abortion providers say physical capacity is not an immediate concern, but staffing clinics and resources to address logistical challenges faced by an increasing amount of patients will be paramount if Illinois is to be a true island for reproductive health.

"Illinois is positioned to be protective of folks who need access to care," Leahy said. "The phase we are moving into is trying to ensure that there actually is access for folks."

Influx of patients

Planned Parenthood estimates that anywhere between an additional 20,000 to 30,000 people annually could travel from out-of-state to Illinois for abortion services with Roe's overturning, a massive influx that would place the number of abortions performed in Illinois at an unprecedented level.

More than 46,000 abortions were performed in the state in 2020, according to state public health data. That's higher than in recent years but lower than the 1990s, when more than 50,000 procedures were performed some years.

The numbers show a clear rising trend of out-of-state residents receiving care. In 2020, 9,686 such women terminated a pregnancy in Illinois, up from 7,534 in 2019 and 5,668 in 2018. Data from 2021 was not available.

These numbers, abortion rights advocates say, are a reflection of the restrictions that have already been put in place to limit options in other states.

With the writing on the wall, many have spent the past few years planning for this moment, whether that meant working to change Illinois laws or, for abortion providers, deciding where to locate new facilities.

CHOICES Memphis Center for Reproductive Health, a Tennessee-based provider, is opening a clinic in Carbondale later this summer. The close proximity to the city's Amtrak station, which is along a line that runs through Memphis, wasn't a coincidence.

Up north, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has opened clinics in Waukegan and Flossmoor in recent years, both just miles from bordering states.

"Those areas were recognized to have a need for Illinoisans, but also they're fairly close to borders and five major highways that would allow people from other states to get to them," Leahy said.

And in 2019, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region opened its 18,000-square foot facility in Fairview Heights, which replaced a much-smaller facility and is equipped to perform surgical abortions.

Along with Hope Clinic in Granite City, the provider has seen a significant amount of patients come from across the river in Missouri.

The Show-Me State has stood out thus far.

In 2020, 6,578 — more than two-thirds of all out-of-state patients — came from Missouri, where lawmakers have placed severe restrictions on the procedure and attempted to make abortions illegal after eight weeks of gestation, a measure that was blocked by the courts.

It is one of the states with a "trigger law" on the books, which went into effect minutes after the court's ruling.

Illinois Right to Life executive director Amy Gehrke said Roe being overturned is like "the reverse of the Dred Scott decision," referring to the Supreme Court’s 1857 ruling denying U.S. citizenship to Dred Scott and other Black Americans.

"You'll have Missouri where pre-born babies are recognized as human and are protected and here, just across the river in Illinois, the Reproductive Health Act said pre-born children have no rights and no protection and in essence that they're not human," Gehrke said.

Earlier this year, the Fairview Heights facility expanded again with the opening of a "regional logistics center" aimed at helping out-of-state patients arrange travel and lodging and connect them with resources, such as abortion funds.

Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, said they expect to care for up to 8,000 patients this year at the Illinois facility, which can handle up to 15,000 at full capacity.

The regional logistics center, jointly run by Planned Parenthood and Hope Clinic, currently employs four case managers but may hire up to 10 more depending on demand.

McNicholas said each patient aided by the logistics center typically receives between $900 and $1,500 in support, which comes from existing abortion funds and other groups. Planned Parenthood is "covering whatever gap remains for now," McNicholas said, though she acknowledged "that is not necessarily sustainable" long-term.

"We have never in this country faced a reality where we have needed to mass mobilize millions of people for such basic health care," McNicholas said. "And we are doing it in a system where the infrastructure is already so fragile, where there isn't support, where public and private insurance in all of the states who are going to lose access doesn't pay for the care."

No matter the amount of planning abortion rights groups have done, McNicholas acknowledges the post-Roe reality "is really going to put a strain on the public health system."

At its current patient load, the Fairview Heights facility operates eight hours a day, six days per week. McNicholas said that will likely change with demand, with the first move to 10-hour days, then to 12-hour days and then even mixing in some Sunday hours.

She said "a flag" for when these changes are needed would be when patient wait times hit one week. The current "gold standard," she said, is 72 hours.

In order to maintain access, McNicholas said, they will need to beef up staffing to fill those extra hours and ensure that patients have everything they need to get to their appointment.

"We don't need to build a bigger facility; we don't need to build another facility," McNicholas said. "What we need to do is ensure that we have a very tight system that helps folks get from A to B and then back to A. And that's really going to be the way that we are addressing this access crisis."

Expanded access in Illinois

Where much of the country has zigged to the right on abortion rights, Illinois has zagged to the left in recent years, enacting some of the most liberal reproductive health laws of any state.

In 2017, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 40, which permitted state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions and removed "trigger law" language that could have made the procedure illegal in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned.

This was followed up by Pritzker’s signing of the Reproductive Health Act in 2019. The law enshrined reproductive health care — including abortion access — as a “fundamental right” in Illinois.

And late last year, Pritzker signed legislation repealing a 1995 law that required an abortion provider give an adult family member at least 48 hours notice before the procedure is performed on a girl under the age of 18.

Illinois lawmakers might not be done. Pritzker, with the support of Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, and House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, has called for a special legislative session next month to consider more abortion rights legislation.

"Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections," Pritzker said.

Among the bills that could be taken up is House Bill 1464, which would prevent a licensed doctor in Illinois from being disciplined in Illinois if another state suspends or revokes their license for performing an abortion.

The legislation passed the Illinois House in late March but was not taken up by the Illinois Senate prior to its April adjournment.

Abortion rights advocates have also urged the Pritzker administration to allow advanced practice clinicians such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform in-clinic abortions. Thirteen states allow this practice.

Currently, advanced practice clinicians in Illinois can only prescribe abortion-related medications, which are typically only prescribed within the first 11 weeks of a pregnancy.

But, by allowing them to perform "aspiration" abortions, which involve the use of suction to empty the uterus and typically occur 14 to 16 weeks into pregnancy, advocates believe this would help alleviate staffing shortages they are facing.

Pritzker, in an interview with Lee Enterprises earlier this week, said he supports that change.

"We certainly are looking at both using our own executive branch powers and also going to the legislature on the subject," Pritzker said. "We're working with the Attorney General and our own legal staff to determine what we can do."

Either way, "we will do it," Pritzker added.

"I am focused on making sure that we expand the number of professionals in our state to make sure that we're providing the health care that people are seeking," he said.

However, do not expect any new flashy state abortion funds, such as those created by California, New York and Oregon, for clinics to prepare for the influx and beef up security.

"In Illinois, we treat reproductive rights and abortion as health care," Pritzker said. "So it's included already in much of the health care dollars that we allocate to the women in our state."

On the other side of the issue, Illinois Right to Life, the state's most prominent anti-abortion group, is gearing up in what they call "ground zero" in the fight against the practice.

"Our work is just beginning now that Roe is going to be overturned because things, I believe, are possibly going to get worse before they get better," Gehrke said, acknowledging the incoming influx from surrounding states.

Still, Gehrke believes "the state can be won back for life."

"We were a pro-life state for the most part until 2017, just five short years ago," Gehrke said. "And with a lot of hard work and a lot of education, I really believe that the needle will move back."

A lot may be riding on the results of the November election. All the candidates running in the GOP primary for governor have taken anti-abortion positions while Pritzker has been staunchly supportive of abortion rights.

Gehrke believes abortion opponents would "only need to flip just a handful of seats" in the General Assembly to prevent more abortion rights legislation from passing.

In the meantime, for navigators like Rose, getting woman across the river from Missouri and other states into Illinois is about ensuring they can access health care.

"You can't make abortion go away by criminalizing it," Rose said. "It just makes it unsafe and harder to access. And birthing people are put at risk when abortion is criminalized, most especially people in marginalized communities, poor people, people of color, people who don't have the advantages of wealthy people who can easily buy a plane ticket and travel to get an abortion.

"What energizes me is how discriminatory and unjust that feels and the opportunity to have an active role in assisting those patients is what really drew me to this position and kind of lit the fire for me to do what we can to support, really, bodily autonomy," she said.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.