With new state law, convicted cop killer granted early release

A 71-year-old man convicted of killing an Illinois State Trooper near Effingham in 1976 was granted early release by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board last week.

Aaron Hyche, who spent more than 45 years behind bars for the murder of Trooper Layton Davis, was released from Dixon Correctional Center on Friday, according to records from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He had been serving a sentence of 150- to 300-years in prison for killing Davis. According to the Herald & Review archives, Davis was shot twice in the chest and once in the back by Hyche after pulling him over for speeding on Interstate 57 about four miles north of Effingham.

James E. Taylor, who was in the car with with Hyche, was also convicted in the murder. The Prison Review Board voted last August to grant Taylor parole while denying Hyche.

However, Hyche appears to be the first beneficiary of a new state law that took effect Jan. 1 allowing additional authority for the Prison Review Board to consider early release for prisoners who are terminally ill or medically incapacitated people.

Kahalah Clay, chief legal counsel for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, confirmed to the Effingham Daily News on Friday that the law, signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last August, as the reason for Hyche’s release.

Clay did not return requests for comment from Lee Enterprises on Monday.

According to an online petition advocating for Hyche’s release, he has “numerous critical illnesses,” including end-stage Parkinson’s Disease, prostate cancer and brain bleeds.

“As a result of his health challenges, his memory, speech, and mobility have diminished such that he requires a wheelchair to move, wears a diaper, cannot swallow without great difficulty and frequently chokes, falls so regularly he has requested a helmet…” the petition states.

Still, Hyche’s release was met with criticism from the state’s largest police union.

“Aaron Hyche got out of prison early because of serious health concerns, but due to Hyche’s cold-blooded actions, Trooper Davis didn’t live long enough to have his own health concerns,” said Illinois State Fraternal Order of Police Lodge President Chris Southwood in a statement. “Letting a convicted cop-killer out of prison early is one thing, but to do so before the Trooper’s family and colleagues could have a say in the matter, whether the law allows it or not, is unconscionable.”

Southwood received a letter from Prison Review Board chair Edith Crigler on Jan. 6 informing him of Hyche’s application. It said that he (along with Landon’s family) would have an opportunity to comment on the application, which was to be considered on the board's March docket. However, the board made their decision to release Hyche last week.

Still, the board technically met all requirements under the law as the victim of a crime or their family must be given 30 days notice of a potential release. The Prison Review Board must hold a hearing within 90 days of a prisoner's potential release.

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, called the process “unacceptable.”

“The families of both victims now have to relive the tragedy because this administration would rather cater to criminals, rather than hold them accountable,” Bailey, a Republican candidate governor, said.

The decision comes amid an election year in which Republicans have criticized Democrats for being “soft-on-crime” and accused the majority party of catering to criminals.

Democrats, who shepherded through a series of criminal justice reform laws last year, have dismissed such claims as election-year scare tactics.

Jennifer Soble, executive director of the Illinois Prison Project, and Sarah Staudt, senior policy analyst and staff attorney at the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts said in a statement that the law "affords a modicum of mercy to people who terminally ill or those who are medically incapacitated."

“Rather than engage in substantive policy discussions that promote safety and reckon with the immense harms wrought by mass incarceration, opponents have retreated to disingenuous attacks for political gain," Soble and Staudt said.

The law, which is also known as the the Joe Coleman Medical Release Act, is named after a Vietnam war veteran and father of six who was sentenced to life in prison in 1981 for stealing $640 from a downstate gas station.

Terminally ill with cancer, even prosecutors agreed he should die at home, but there was no mechanism to release him and he died in a jail cell in 2019.

This article has been updated to reflect the changing of the term "parole" to "early release" and with comments from the Illinois Prison Project. It also includes clarification about provisions in the law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0