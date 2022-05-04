With abortion rights threatened, Illinois Democrats go on offense with eye towards November

Shortly after Politico published a draft decision Monday night of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to an abortion, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted “Hell no!”

An hour later, Pritzker — an abortion rights advocate long before he became governor — was on CNN discussing the breaking news.

The following morning, flanked by Democratic state lawmakers in Chicago, Pritzker vowed to protect abortion rights in Illinois while warning that if any of his Republican opponents win in November, the right could be taken away.

“If the wrong people are elected to office, if people who are against women's rights get elected to office, if the legislature turns Republican or the governorship turns Republican, we will end up being an anti-choice state,” Pritzker said.

The governor made similar remarks at a campaign-style rally with abortion rights activists in Chicago that afternoon and later did another cable television news hit — this time on MSNBC.

It was a day of high visibility for the typically low-key Pritzker, who is clearly passionate in his defense of a woman's right to choose — a position he developed as a child attending protests and rallies with his mother.

But it’s not just a defense of abortion rights.

Pritzker is going on offense politically, taking full advantage of an issue Democrats believe they can make significant headway on with voters ahead of the election in November.

For the first time in a long time, the focus this week was not on high crime or rising inflation, two of the key issues that have threatened Democrats' electoral hopes this fall.

Instead, all eyes were on the future of abortion rights, which are widely supported in Illinois. A poll conducted last year by Public Policy Polling found that 73% of Illinoisans said abortion should remain legal as a private decision between a woman and her doctor.

And this is a problem for Illinois Republicans.

As the state party’s base has shifted from suburban country club moderates to downstate conservatives, it has grown more conservative on abortion rights even as the state as a whole has gotten more liberal.

It might be a stretch to call it the norm, but it wasn't particularly exceptional to be a pro-choice Republican in Illinois in years past.

Former Republican governors Jim Thompson, Jim Edgar and Bruce Rauner all supported abortion rights to some extent. Former Gov. George Ryan was opposed, but supported exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother’s life was in danger. And he never made the issue a major part of his platform.

But the ability to thread that needle has gotten more and more difficult over the years.

For instance, Rauner barely survived a primary challenge from conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, in 2018 after signing House Bill 40, which permitted state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions and removed “trigger law” language that could have made the procedure illegal in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned.

It is hard to imagine an openly pro-choice candidate winning a Republican primary nowadays.

Of the GOP candidates who addressed the topic, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia; businessman Gary Rabine; and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan all praised the likely striking down of Roe.

Each said they would seek to curtail abortion rights if elected but stopped short of calling for an outright ban — perhaps an indication of the unpopularity of staking out an absolute position on an issue where there's a lot of gray.

One Republican candidate who has been conspicuously silent on this topic is Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. With the backing of billionaire Ken Griffin, the state's wealthiest man, Irvin is considered a frontrunner for the GOP nomination. His campaign confirmed that he will not comment on the case until after the court issues its final ruling. Another GOP governor candidate, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, also didn't issue a statement on the draft decision.

In one sense, it’s understandable. What’s out there now is just a draft and decisions can and do change before they are finalized.

But it’s also incredibly convenient for Irvin as the court likely won’t issue its ruling until the end of June or early July, which could place it after the June 28 primary date.

And unlike most of the other GOP candidates, Irvin's position on abortion is less clear.

In an interview with Fox 32 Chicago in February, Irvin described himself as "pro-life" but that "there are always exceptions: rape, incest, life of the mother." Irvin abruptly ended the interview when asked a follow up on the topic.

Irvin is clearly trying not to be boxed in. A moderate position on abortion may be necessary to win statewide in November, but declaring it now could spell trouble for him with GOP primary voters.

Again, abortion rights are widely supported in Illinois. Pritzker and Democrats know that. And in an election year where they have mostly been playing defense, this gives them a chance to go on offense and perhaps change the political playing field.

When asked where the issue fits in with the other topics important to voters, Pritzker was bullish that the striking of Roe would energize Democrats as much as they were following President Donald Trump's election.

"Well, what I can tell you is that you are going to see marches, you are going to see activism like you haven't seen for quite some time," Pritzker said. "Think January 21, 2017 — the Women's March. That was an amazing sight."

"I think all of us who marched, all of us who care about women's rights are going to be out there marching, speaking out, making sure that the Supreme Court as well as the Congress and voters all across this nation know how we feel," he said.

In addition to marching in the streets, Democrats hope they will march to the polls. Only time will tell.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.