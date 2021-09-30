Will Illinois lawmakers help the Bears move from Soldier Field? Unlikely

A possible state role in the Chicago Bears’ potential move from the lakefront to the northwest suburbs has yet to be formally discussed, but any request from the team for financial assistance would likely prove a tough sell as Illinois emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and continues to grapple with chronic fiscal ills.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office did not respond to a request for comment following the Bears’ announcement Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to purchase the just-closed Arlington International Racecourse. But the governor said in late June that state help on a new stadium was “not something we’re looking at right now.”

“These are private decisions by private companies, and I think the mayor will have much more direct input in that than I will,” Pritzker said.

State lawmakers don’t appear overly eager to open the state’s checkbook for the team either.

Democratic state Rep. Kam Buckner, a former University of Illinois football player whose district is home to Soldier Field, called Wednesday’s announcement “extremely disheartening.”

“It was a gut punch to those of us who thought that the Bears may be participating in what has sort of become a new phenomenon of owners kind of calling cities’ and states’ bluff to sweeten the pot,” Buckner said. “And I understand often that’s how negotiations work.”

The NFL ultimately bears much of the responsibility for “creating a situation that I think is both untenable and unrealistic where you need a new stadium to be able to compete,” he said.

Buckner, who previously worked in neighborhood and governmental relations for the Chicago Cubs, credited the Ricketts family for making it clear during negotiations over the proposed remodeling and expansion of Wrigley Field that, despite some discussion of other potential locations, remaining in the city was their first choice.

“They put their cards on the table and said: ‘Listen, we want to be in Chicago. We are the Chicago Cubs. Let’s figure out a way to make this work,’ ” Buckner said. “And I would hope that the Bears would take a page out of that book.”

Buckner’s counterpart in the state Senate, Democratic Sen. Robert Peters, said he’s examining potential legislative solutions to keep the team from bolting for the suburbs, given that the city footed much of the bill for the $690 million renovation of Soldier Field completed in 2003.

“The very idea that we’ve spent hundreds of millions of dollars to fundamentally change Soldier Field and then to have this happen is a disrespect to the city,” Peters said.

He called it yet another disappointment from a team that hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the 1985 season — the same year he was born.

One idea Peters is exploring is something akin to Ohio’s “Art Modell law,” named after the NFL owner who notoriously moved the team now known as the Baltimore Ravens from Cleveland ahead of the 1996 season.

The Ohio law requires owners of professional sports teams that want to move out of publicly financed stadiums to get permission from the city or give the city or a local ownership group a chance to buy the team. The law was used in efforts to keep Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew in Ohio after the previous owner planned to move the team to Austin, Texas.

On Twitter, Peters proposed calling his version the “Monsters of the Midway Act” and applying it to teams who break leases on publicly funded stadiums. The Bears’ lease at Soldier Field runs through the 2033 season.

Some lawmakers remain skeptical that the Bears will actually leave their longtime hometown.

“It’s way too early to predict what ultimately is going to happen,” said Democratic Sen. Ann Gillespie of Arlington Heights, whose district is home to the horse track that saw its last races Sunday.

One that seems certain, however, Gillespie said, is that there is little appetite in Springfield for putting state taxpayers on the hook for helping build a stadium.

The seven most recently completed NFL stadiums cost an average of $2.2 billion.

“I have a hard time finding my way to state funding for a sports facility when we have so many other issues we need to be addressing with state funds that I think are more impactful to people’s lives and deliver more in the way of jobs,” Gillespie said.

If the team can find a way to using existing state incentive programs, “that’s fine; that’s what those are there for,” she said.

Even if a stadium doesn’t come to fruition, Gillespie, who has spoken with team representatives but not about any specific requests for state help, sees the purchase as a good investment for the McCaskey family, who owns the team.

“It’s a valuable piece of property for a lot of different uses,” she said.

Likewise, Rep. Mark Walker, another Arlington Heights Democrat, said that while the racetrack would be “a perfect location” for the stadium, he doesn’t think it will get “major state support.”

“There could be things around the edges,” Walker said.

When the United Center was built with private funds in the 1990s, the state paid for about $30 million in infrastructure improvements in the area.

Still, some lawmakers think there’s a role for the state in helping make a new stadium for the Bears a reality.

Rep. Jonathan Carroll, a Democrat from Northbrook, said in a statement that “Soldier Field hasn’t stood the test of time.”

“The city of Chicago and Chicago Park District are well aware of this situation and haven’t made it a priority,” Carroll said. “I look forward to working with the Chicago Bears and Arlington Heights on this exciting project that in addition to a modern stadium will potentially bring Super Bowls, Final Fours, NCAA Football Championships and other events that aren’t possible at Soldier Field as it currently stands.”

A spokeswoman for Republican Rep. Tom Morrison of Palatine, whose district also includes Arlington Park, did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

The state’s last major foray into keeping a team in Chicago was in the 1980s, when White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf threatened to move the team to Florida. The state created the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority to finance the construction of what’s now Guaranteed Rate Field, an endeavor that has been of questionable value to taxpayers.

The state entity also issued bonds to help pay for the Soldier Field renovation, but the payments are covered mainly by city hotel tax revenue.

