What you need to know about a judge’s ruling that upended school COVID-19 rules

CHICAGO - Chicago-area school districts are relaxing their COVID-19 policies or revealing they plan to stay the course in the wake of an Illinois judge’s decision to temporarily prevent Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate and other safety measures from being enforced statewide.

After canceling classes Monday to study the ruling, St. Charles District 303 and Geneva District 304 announced they are encouraging students and staff to continue to wear masks, but will no longer require them to do so. Both districts are among dozens of schools systems that are defendants in legal challenges waged by downstate attorney Tom DeVore, who argued Pritzker exceeded his authority with requirements that students and teachers wear masks inside schools, that unvaccinated school employees provide negative COVID-19 test results and that close contacts of infected people to stay home.

There has been confusion about school mask and quarantine requirements since Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow issued the temporary restraining order Friday because several hundred Illinois school districts were not named in the litigation. Pritzker on Monday encouraged those districts to “continue to follow the prescribed public health protocols.”

The Tribune spoke with Nancy Fredman Krent, who teaches education law as an adjunct professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law, about what the decision means for schools as the pandemic continues.

Does the judge’s decision only cover the plaintiffs in the lawsuit or all students in that districts that were sued?

DeVore represents hundreds of parents and educators, though he has said he believes others will join his efforts. Grischow denied DeVore’s request for class certification last week.

“The judge didn’t certify the class, so technically only the plaintiffs would be covered. But if you read the order, the judge enjoined the defendants (including both the state defendants and individual school boards) from requiring the school districts to mandate use of masks by students or staff,” Krent said. “So you can read the order as covering only the plaintiffs or read it as covering the defendants in their actions generally.”

She continued: “The judge refers in the footnotes to non-named plaintiffs without holding directly they are specifically covered, but she implies they are or, at a minimum, she believes that if they sue, they will get the same result as this decision.”

What happens if a school district that was sued continues requiring masks?

Algonquin District 300, a defendant in the litigation, announced Monday it will still enforce mask requirements and school exclusion for close contacts, except for the students who sued.

“Because the judge did not apply her decision to all students in District 300, all non-party students will continue to follow our established and pre-existing COVID-19 prevention strategies,” Superintendent Susan Harkin said in a statement.

“Please note that students refusing to wear a mask will be asked to do so or they will be subject to being assigned to an alternative setting and/or disciplinary measures.”

DeVore has said he will seek penalties against districts if his clients are harassed for not wearing masks.

Krent said Illinois school districts are likely weighing the potential for more litigation “against the need to protect the health and safety of all the students that they are responsible for.”

What about Chicago Public Schools, which has a COVID-19 safety agreement with its teachers union?

CPS is a defendant in the litigation. In her Friday decision, Grischow wrote that individual collective bargaining agreements for each union will have to be analyzed.

CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union started the school year without a safety agreement, but forged one last month after the union’s members voted to refuse in-person work amid the omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases. The deal includes a provision that everyone entering a CPS facility must wear a mask.

In the agreement, the district promised to continue to follow health department quarantine guidance, which calls for students and staff members who are close contacts of an infected person to stay home temporarily unless they are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. Around 35% of CPS students and 91% of staff are fully vaccinated, according to district data.

After the judge issued her decision, CPS announced it will “stay the course” with its COVID-19 protocol.

“The court’s current ruling does not prohibit CPS from exercising its authority to continue its COVID-19 mitigation policies and procedures, including universal masking by students and staff and vaccination and testing requirements for staff members,” the district said in a statement last week. CTU vowed to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with CPS in this battle.

“I think CPS probably has a strong argument that they are allowed under the labor laws to continue to enforce an agreement that they have validly made with their employees,” Krent said.

One school, Oriole Park Elementary on the Northwest Side, reiterated the district’s policies in an email to parents Monday night.

“Today, some students came to school without masks. When we contacted parents, the parents refused to allow their children to comply. Following the guidance of CPS administration, we did not exclude these students from school,” the Oriole Park message read.

“We did document the event, and a possible consequence for repeated mask refusal is recommendation for remote learning. In the meantime, these students are required to follow strict social distancing.”

What’s next for the litigation?

The Illinois Attorney General’s office filed an appeal Monday, demanding a stay to Grischow’s decision. The plaintiffs have a chance to respond.

“Temporary restraining orders are considered to be emergency orders, and so they take precedence over other things on the docket,” Krent said. “I expect that we could have a ruling from an appellate court within the next 10 to 14 days. And then after that, potentially, the Illinois Supreme Court.”

How have court challenges to Pritzker’s pandemic policies fared?

Grischow’s ruling is not the first blow to Pritzker’s COVID-19 plans. Legal challenges from churches seeking to block his stay-at-home order early in the pandemic prompted Pritzker to ease guidelines for houses of worship.

In the fall of 2020, a Kane County judge granted a request from FoxFire Tavern for a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of Pritzker’s indoor dining ban. An appellate court later sided with Pritzker, and the Illinois Supreme Court rejected the Geneva restaurant’s appeal.

