Following Tuesday’s balloting, Chicagoans have one more Election Day to get through to determine who will be mayor as well as several races for City Council.
In five weeks, on April 4, voters will decide if former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas or Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson will be Chicago’s next mayor, as well as who will win the alderman’s seat in several council races. We’re here because none of the candidates in those races received more than half of the vote on Tuesday, triggering a runoff election in which the top two candidates face off.
It wasn’t always this way.
Chicago used to have municipal primaries and general elections just like we see every two years for either statewide (governor, attorney general, etc.) or national (president) campaigns for office.
But that all changed in 1999 when a new state law went into effect that not only created the two-round structure for Chicago races, it also made municipal elections in Illinois nonpartisan. That’s right, even though every candidate running for Chicago mayor since has tried to wear their Democratic Party bona fides like a badge of honor, none of them were officially running as Democrats.
The legislation was passed in 1995 by the Republican-controlled Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by GOP Gov. Jim Edgar. But then-Mayor Richard M. Daley, a Democrat, didn’t object.
Many Black politicians saw the move as a coordinated scheme by white Democrats and Republicans to thwart African American mayoral aspirations. At the time, the Harold Washington Party, named after the city’s first Black mayor, was a significant third party in municipal elections, and party leaders thought making the city elections fully nonpartisan would hurt their chances.
After the new law went into effect, it certainly didn’t hurt Daley’s efforts for reelection. He won in 1999, 2003 and 2007 without ever being forced into a runoff.
In 2011, after Daley decided not to run for another term, Rahm Emanuel, the former congressman and chief of staff to President Barack Obama, won in the first round as well.
Chicago finally had its first runoff in 2015 when Jesús “Chuy” García forced Emanuel into a second round of voting, though Emanuel won.
In 2019, with 14 candidates running for an open seat because Emanuel opted against trying for a third term, Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot were the two top vote-getters and made the runoff, with Lightfoot winning.
Now, city history will again be made as Vallas and Johnson participate in the city’s third-ever mayoral runoff.
Photos: Chicago mayoral candidates
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., talks to reporters after lunch at Punta Cana restaurant as owner Yonny Mora, left, make a photo of the group Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep., Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., bends over to smell the fresh bread dough during a campaign stop at the Morelia Supermarket bakery Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep., Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., and looks over some papers during lunch at Punta Cana restaurant Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., center, campaigns with Chicago Alderman Felix Cardona, right, at the La Costa restaurant Feb. 22 in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks during a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign for Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is seen at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, left, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, endorsed Wilson for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during a news conference in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Businessman Willie Wilson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
