Watch now: When will Illinois lift mask mandate? Here's what Pritzker said

Asked about Illinois' COVID-19 mitigation measures on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he had been pleased with recent data about COVID-19 hospitalizations, which are trending down. "You'll be hearing shortly about plans that we have," he said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked Tuesday during an unrelated news conference about the possibility of lifting the state's mask mandate, given the recent decline in COVID-19 cases. 

The governor noted that hospitalizations have declined and said he was "very pleased with the direction" of the numbers. Hospitals are now better able to deal with patients who are seeking treatment for injuries and illnesses besides COVID-19, he said. 

"You'll be hearing shortly about plans that we have," Pritzker said at the conclusion of the news conference, which was held at Illinois State University. 

See video above for the governor's full response to the question. 

