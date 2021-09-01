Watch now: What's next in path toward Illinois clean energy legislation

The release of ash was the result of a valve maintenance operation failure —an accident that was quickly remedied.
However, the irony couldn't be missed, with clean energy advocates saying the incident underscored the urgency of the moment and the need for the state to move beyond dirty power sources like coal and natural gas.
"As legislative leaders actively negotiate the fate of these coal plants, those of us living near them are reminded every day that there is no safe way to burn coal," said Elizabeth Scrafford of the Illinois Sierra Club.
Hours later, it became clear that while some progress had been made, there was still no deal on a comprehensive energy deal that would provide subsidies to keep the state's fleet of nuclear plants open and moving the state towards 100% clean generation by 2050.
To be clear, a clean energy bill did clear the Illinois Senate in the early hours of Wednesday morning, but with the understanding that changes need to be made. House Speaker Chris Welch has indicated he will not call a vote on a bill that will be vetoed by Pritzker.
The bill in its current form is supported by labor and the solar industry, but has not yet received support from Pritzker or a coalition of environmental groups.
In a concession to the latter group, a hard 2045 closure date for the aforementioned City Water, Light and Power coal-fired plant in Springfield and the Prairie State Energy Campus near St. Louis were included.
But taken out were interim decarbonization goals between now and then, meaning that the coal plants would essentially be allowed to continue polluting with no restrictions until the closure date. This is a no-go for the enviros.
What remains unclear is if a bill can pass with both a hard closure date and intermittent decarbonization targets that the plants will have to meet in between.
"We look forward to continued conversations in the House to address interim climate targets and earn the support of all stakeholders necessary to get this historic and urgent legislation across the finish line,” the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition said in a state following the legislation's passage.
Pritzker's office seems to think there's a way, but Senate President Don Harmon was less optimistic.
"I don't know if that's economically feasible," Harmon said, speaking to reporters early Wednesday morning. "If the governor can negotiate that, I think he'd have broad support in the Senate. But I think that's a tall order."
But the clock is ticking, with all sides acknowledging that the cost of inaction is likely worse than any action they take.
Most pressing, Exelon filed paperwork with federal regulators late last month to begin the process of closing its nuclear plants in Byron and Dresden if an agreement isn't reached.
This would put thousands of people out of work and take a significant source of carbon-free baseload power off the grid, making the state's clean energy goals all the more difficult to achieve.
It would also stymie the renewable energy sector, which has been growing slowly absent enough state-funded renewable energy credits to make projects feasible.
Almost everyone has a lot to lose if no deal is reached, save perhaps the workers at the coal plants and cities still paying off bonds used to build Prairie State.
All sides say they're 99% of the way there. But as any football fan will attest, getting in the end zone from the 1-yard line is often be the toughest play to make.
So negotiations continue, with the state legislature possibly returning later this month to vote on legislation.
It remains to be seen if Pritzker, Harmon and Welch can land the plane on such a massive piece of legislation, with Harmon acknowledging it has been "the most complex and the most difficult negotiation I've seen in my 19 years in the Senate."
It's had some in recent weeks yearning for the days of former House Speaker Michael Madigan, who often brought order to the process and was able to balance the competing interests of stakeholders.
But he's not here anymore. It's up to those who are to work it out. We'll find out soon enough if they can.
Dillard attends Farm Progress Show
Former state Sen. Kirk Dillard, a suburban Republican who's weighing a run for governor in 2022, attended the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Wednesday.
Dillard, 66, now the chairman of the Chicago Regional Transportation Authority's board of directors, insists it wasn't necessarily a stop on a listening tour as he attends the show every year it's in Illinois.
"I'm very flattered that I have individuals both in the business community and the agriculture/agribusiness industry who want me to take a look at running for governor," Dillard said. "We're a long way from there. I have a very nice, comfortable life. But I'm always listening."
Beyond the synergies between agriculture and transportation, his wife grew up on a family farm in Logan County, he said.
"I've been to the Farm Progress Show many, many, many times and this was a perfect opportunity and a beautiful day to meet up with some friends," he added.
Among others, Dillard said he met up with Phil Nelson, the former president of the Illinois Farm Bureau. He also took time to chat with his former colleague, state Sen. Norrine Hammond, R-Macomb.
Dillard served in the Illinois Senate from 1993 to 2014. He unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for governor in 2010 and 2014.
Prominent labor leaders, part of a coalition named Climate Jobs Illinois, said they reached this point “due to seemingly intractable differences on the issues of decarbonization and prevailing wage standards.”