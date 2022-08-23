Watch now: Vilsack, Duckworth announce funding to expand biofuel presence at gas pumps

LEROY, Ill. — Standing in front of a gas pump at a Casey's General Store, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Tuesday that the USDA is now accepting applications for $100 million in grants meant to increase the sale and use of biofuels derived from U.S. corn and soybeans.

Vilsack, joined by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., characterized the announcement as an extension of the Biden Administration's efforts to wean the country off its reliance on foreign oil while simultaneously reducing the nation's carbon footprint and, perhaps, consumers' pain at the pump.

“Biofuels are homegrown fuels," Vilsack said. "Expanding the availability of higher-blend fuels is a win for American farmers, the rural economy and hardworking Americans who pay the price here at home when we depend on volatile fuel sources overseas.”

The program provides grants to gas stations and other businesses that sell fuel to help cover the cost of building and retrofitting infrastructure, such as pumps, dispensers and storage tanks, to support higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel.

The grant would cover half of project costs up to $5 million. The higher-blended fuels would have to be more than 10% for ethanol and more than 5% for biodiesel.

There are additional storage requirements for fuels containing more than 10% ethanol or 20% biodiesel, which helps explain the need for upgrades. Plus, the incentives could entice owners of older gas stations to add capacity needed to support additional fuel types.

The use of biofuels has expanded greatly since 2005, when Congress enacted a Renewable Fuel Standard. This set the minimum requirements for the use of fuels like ethanol. Today, most gasoline contains about 10% ethanol.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, about 17.5 billion gallons of biofuels were produced in 2021 while 16.8 billion gallons were consumed. The U.S. exported about 800 million gallons of biofuels last year.

"We're gonna be a net-exporter of this," Duckworth said. "Folks around the world are still going to be using combustion engines for a lot longer than in the United States. And I want us to lead the world in selling them good American-grown ethanol."

Still, the push — especially from elected officials in the Midwest — to expand the use of biofuels comes at a time when the state and federal government are also looking to transition the transportation sector towards electric vehicles, perhaps a direct competitor.

An executive order signed by President Joe Biden last year called for half the fleet of U.S. automobiles sold in 2030 to be electric. Several governments and automakers have also announced plans to phase out gas-guzzling vehicles by 2035.

Last year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation providing a subsidy for those who purchase an electric vehicle. The state has set a goal for having at least 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

Though biofuels have cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, some believe it to be a half-step prolonging the use of fossil fuels, similar to how cleaner-burning natural gas has replaced coal in the electric generation sector.

But Vilsack said biofuels and electric vehicles are "not necessarily mutually exclusive." With the full electrification of the transportation sector still perhaps decades away, fuels like ethanol represent a key bridge that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the transition, he said.

"It's important to recognize that Detroit's going to continue to make combustion engines from now until 2035," Vilsack said. "People are going to continue to keep their trucks and their cars for an extended period of time. So the future of this industry in terms of transportation — cars and trucks — is still very, very valid."

"We need an all-of-the-above approach," Duckworth added. "If we want to make our goals and bring down carbon levels in this country, then we need everything. And ethanol and biodiesel is an incredibly important part of that."

At the Casey's in LeRoy, the price for regular unleaded gasoline was $3.85 per gallon, whereas the cost of E-85, a blended gasoline that contains between 51% to 83% ethanol, was $2.81.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, E-85 blend is sold at 3,700 stations across 42 states while E-15, gasoline with 10.5% to 15% ethanol mixed in, was sold at 2,400 stations in 30 states in 2021.

Nathaniel Doddridge, vice president of sales for Casey's, said that the company offers higher blends of ethanol at about 400 of its 2,400 locations, including every new store. He said it represents between 5% and 20% of sales depending on the location.

"We've seen that percentage continue to grow as customers get more comfortable with the fuel," Doddridge said.

Marty Marr, a farmer in Sangamon County and the president of the Illinois Corngrowers Association, said that biofuels represent "a major part of our market and we need to keep that market strong."

"I think that the consumers out here can really relate to what they're promoting and see the value of what the biofuels are doing for our environment and fuel security," Marr said. "It's a win-win for everybody."