Watch now: U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly reflects on first year as state Democratic party chair

One year ago, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, was elected chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois with no votes to spare.

Kelly received about 52% of the weighted vote from the 36-member Democratic State Central Committee, just enough to succeed longtime chair Michael Madigan, who resigned after being ousted from his longtime perch as speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives.

In the year since, the state party does not much resemble the party of old. And that, for better or worse, is by design. And in perhaps a fitting coda, Madigan was indicted Wednesday on federal racketeering charges, the day before Kelly's one-year anniversary leading the state party.

Kelly has subsequently asked Madigan to resign from the position he still holds on the state central committee.

"This is a new party," Kelly told Lee Enterprises in an interview late last week. "My vision for the party is different than the former chair and we see our role as providing support and infrastructure to all Democrats, but we aren't directly running campaigns or anything like that."

The state party under Madigan was a top-down organization that was deeply tied to his other political operations, which he controlled through his roles as House speaker and committeeman of Chicago's 13th Ward.

There was little interest in "bottom-up" party building under Madigan, who mostly used the state party’s large postage discount to send out campaign materials for state House Democrats. Kelly said she has worked for the past year "to create a more 21st century state party," which includes building out the support infrastructure for candidates and campaigns across the state.

"So we don't feel like we need the same type of resources to achieve our objectives," she added.

This is in reference to the biggest knock on Kelly: her inability to fundraise in a significant way.

As a federal officeholder, Kelly is barred from raising or controlling “soft money” used in state and local races, which has been the majority of the funds raised by the party under Madigan. In most states, a major role of a political party chair is to raise money. Kelly does so for fellow federal candidates but is walled off from anything state-related. Still, Kelly said this limitation "definitely has not restricted my ability to do the job," adding that she views her role as fundamentally different than perhaps what the party used to be.

"I look at us as the backbone of the party," Kelly said. "We're providing nuts-and-bolts political support to local elected (officials) and county parties."

This is an acknowledgement of the many players in the state's Democratic ecosystem. Most prominently, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is a self-funding billionaire who does not necessarily need resources from the state party.

House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, have also proven themselves solid fundraisers since assuming their roles in the past few years.

Kelly said she tries to meet with Harmon, Welch and county party chairs once a month to talk strategy and coordinate resources. It does not always happen, she acknowledges, but said it plays into the idea of a decentralized state party seeking to be a resource for campaigns.

"And even though the governor is a billionaire, we are sending out communication almost every day to fact check what his opponents are saying about him or saying about themselves," she said. "We're getting the truth out about what is really going on."

To no surprise, Kelly thinks Pritzker will be re-elected, and dismissed the five Republicans running for the office.

"I'm not that impressed," Kelly said. "I think that the governor has a very good chance of being re-elected. We need to keep accomplishing things in the state of Illinois, which I think we will."

Democrats face a challenging political environment this year amid COVID fatigue and rising inflation. Not to mention corruption — Madigan's indictment will be a lingering issue for all state legislative Democrats to answer for in the coming months.

But Kelly said a midterm shellacking is not inevitable if Democrats can remind voters of everything they have passed in the past few years, whether at the state level with raising of the minimum wage or federal level with aid from the American Rescue Plan.

"We just have to keep getting the word out about what we've done," Kelly said. "We have to keep doing the work. No, things are not perfect, but we will continue to do the work on getting the country further on the right track."

At the federal level, she believes the party can achieve the 14-3 congressional split made possible by the redistricting proposal signed into law last year. Republicans think at least three or four additional seats could be in play behind the three safe districts they were drawn.

"I'm not gonna say it's gonna be a cakewalk," Kelly said. "We have to work very hard at this. And again, we'll work with Lauren Underwood, Bill Foster and (to retain Cheri Bustos') seat. We'll have partners in the DCCC to help us do that beside the local partners. But I think we have an excellent chance in hopefully sending 14 Democrats to Congress and no more than three Republicans."

Kelly's district, which begins on the South Side of Chicago and stretches into the south suburbs, will now go as far south as downstate Danville. She said her district — urban, suburban and rural — is a reflection of the outreach she hopes the state party to do, especially in areas where the party has lost ground in recent years.

"That's why I'm doing what I'm doing now — visiting every part of the state that I can visit," Kelly said. "I've been downstate a few times already because I want people to feel valued and appreciated and that their opinion counts. And we want to hear from them. So having all the stakeholders at the table makes for a better party."

