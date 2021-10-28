Watch now: Status of Illinois congressional redistricting map uncertain as fall session wanes

SPRINGFIELD — As the hours waned on their fall veto session Thursday, Democratic lawmakers struggled to find the necessary votes to approve their proposed congressional redistricting map, opening the possibility that approval of the new boundaries could be punted to January.

Legislative Democrats unveiled a first draft of the congressional map earlier this month and subsequently released two revised maps, each of which would likely result in electing a congressional delegation with 14 Democrats and three Republicans.

But divisions over the level of Latino representation and the pairing of two Democratic incumbents in the Chicago area have emerged, threatening the new map’s immediate prospects.

With an immediate effective date, the legislation needs supermajorities to pass the legislature since it is past May. This means that Democrats have little wiggle room for defections especially in the House.

But it was apparent late Thursday that Democrats still did not have the requisite votes.

One of the sticking points was the status of a second Latino district. The state has long packed Latino communities on Chicago’s Northwest and Southwest sides into one hyper-minority district.

The group is among the fastest-growing minority groups in the state. To account for this, a district based on Chicago's Northwest Side and western suburbs was drawn with about a 47% Latino population in addition to the long-existing Latino majority district.

But some say an influence district is not enough, arguing that a second Latino majority district was necessary.

In addition, there remained disagreements about the placement of Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, and Rep. Marie Newman, D-LaGrange, in the same district.

If Democrats don’t get the votes, they will likely have to wait until January, when they will be able to pass the maps with simple majorities. It’s also the same month candidates start passing petitions to get on the ballot, making for a quick turnaround.

A subject matter hearing on the maps was held in a Senate committee Thursday morning, but no further action was taken.

Senate President Don Harmon, presenting the map in committee, said he hopes “that everyone feels represented for the next 10 years in the General Assembly and in Congress.”

“In the end, we're going to pass a map and no one is going to be 100% happy with it,” Harmon said. “That is the nature of the legislative process, that is the nature of compromise. We've had many, many hearings, we have taken more public input than I think we have ever before in a redistricting cycle. And we've listened.”

