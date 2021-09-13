Watch now: State task force to fight organized retail crime

State officials announces plans for the Illinois Organized Retail Crime Task Force.
CHICAGO — The Illinois attorney general’s office is creating a statewide task force designed to crack down on organized crime rings that steal from retailers.
The thefts go beyond ordinary shoplifting and involve organized groups stealing large quantities of items that can be resold online. The crime rings have become “increasingly brazen and violent” and are estimated to cost retailers $45 billion in annual losses, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said at a news conference Monday.
The task force is designed to improve communication among law enforcement agencies, retailers, online marketplaces and state’s attorneys to help police spot patterns that point to organized crime, rather than isolated incidents, the attorney general’s office said in a news release.
Raoul pointed to some of the looting that occurred “on the edges of legitimate protests” last summer during the civil unrest that erupted in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.
“We came to understand that some of this criminal activity was not merely opportunistic, but organized in advance,” he said.
Problems with organized retail crime go beyond those incidents and are on the rise, according to some retailers that will consult with the task force.
Home improvement retailer Lowe’s closed 25 organized retail crime cases amounting to $1.3 million in losses last year, up from 20 cases amounting to $388,000 in losses in 2019, according to the attorney general’s office.
Home Depot, meanwhile, said it helped catch a man who allegedly used e-commerce sites to sell merchandise stolen from the retailer’s stores, including some in Illinois earlier this summer. Law enforcement recovered nearly $50,000 in merchandise from the man’s home, according to Kyle Penoyer, who leads investigations at Home Depot.
The retailer’s investigations into organized retail crime networks have increased 86% since 2016, and while some of the increase is because Home Depot is devoting more resources to the issue, the company believes the problem is also growing, said spokeswoman Christina Cornell.
Home Depot has been working to make its products tougher to steal, including testing technology that keeps certain power tools from working unless they are properly scanned at checkout, she said.
A recent survey by the National Retail Federation found that while retailers’ overall shrink rate, which includes losses due to theft, damage and errors, held steady last year compared with 2019, 65% of retailers surveyed believed organized retail crime gangs were more aggressive and violent.
The impact goes beyond the value of the goods stolen and can affect how safe employees, customers and visitors feel in retail areas, said Kimberly Bares, Magnificent Mile Association CEO.
“People think this is a rounding error, this is an insurance claim. It isn’t. The cost, the loss is significant,” she said. “It has the potential to erode consumer confidence among tenants, and it certainly has employees second-guessing their decision to work in these businesses.”
Photos: Chicago Bears season opener
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) can't hold on to a pass as Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods runs with the ball during the first half on Sunday. Woods and the Rams' offense had a productive night against the Bears' defense.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, right, gets away from Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is hauled down by Chicago Bears defensive back Marqui Christian, left, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks with a referee during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, front, celebrates with teammate tight end Cole Kmet after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) celebrates with teammate running back David Montgomery, left, after Montgomery scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, front, celebrates with teammate tight end Cole Kmet after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
KYUSUNG GONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is hauled down by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell, right, blocks a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp can't make the catch in the end zone as Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is hauled down by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left, defends against Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, right, is hauled down by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor leaves the field after the Bears were defeated 34-14 by the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.