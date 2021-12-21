Watch now: State Sen. Sally Turner to run for full term

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, appointed in January to fill the seat of former Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, plans on to run for a full term in 2022.

"I enjoy public service and I want to continue to provide public service to Central Illinoisans," Turner said in an interview on Tuesday. "I did before for Logan County for that whole time as county clerk and so now I want to expand that to my whole 44th district. There's a lot more work to be done."

It essentially encompasses the mostly-rural region between Bloomington, Decatur, Peoria and Springfield, but also has some outlying urban precincts.

Turner grew up in Mount Pulaski, raised her family in Elkhart and currently lives in Beason. But she has Decatur roots.

Her grandfather, Clarence Tetley, was a Republican precinct committeeman in Decatur and it's where her parents grew up. Turner lived there for about five years before the family moved to Logan County.

Turner was Logan County Clerk from 1994 to 2018 and became the longest-serving female elected official in county history, according to The Lincoln Courier.

"I call being a state senator 'a county clerk on steroids' because it's basically the same idea in this local setting that's expanded," she said, adding that her focus would be on "helping people with their everyday problems."

Turner, in a nod to her time as county clerk, said she would continue to focus on election integrity issues. She filed a bill this spring that would, among other things, standardize training for election judges and create a process for auditing mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

She was also the main Senate sponsor of House Bill 1779, signed into law earlier this year, which requires Medicaid and state-regulated private insurance plans to cover biomarker testing, which provides crucial information about cancer.

Turner herself is a breast cancer survivor over more than 10 years.

"You never know what's going to happen to you in life, but when these things happen, God has a plan and there's an avenue in order for you to maybe reach out to other people because of what you went through," Turner said.

Turner is the only incumbent senator who lives in the district and has no known challengers at this point. She had just $18,732 on hand as of October, the last quarterly report on file.

She was chosen out of nine candidates to receive the appoint to replace Brady, who resigned late last year after 28 years in the Illinois General Assembly.

Turner is married to former state Rep. John Turner, a Republican who served from 1995 to 2001, when he was appointed an appellate court judge. They have two adult children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0