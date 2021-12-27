Watch now: State police announces changes to FOID, CCL programs

SPRINGFIELD – Several changes are being made to the firearm owner identification card program, including auto renewal when a FOID card expires.

“We are pleased by the fact that this will decrease duplicity within the FOID and (conceal carry license) program which will, in turn, save time and money for both applicants and taxpayers," Kelly said.

New FOID cards will be printed without expiration dates and if the cardholder has a valid conceal carry license, they will be issued a combined FOID and CCL card.

Changes include suspending an individual’s CCL if their FOID card is suspended and only having it reinstated when their FOID is restored.

When a CCL is suspended or revoked but the person is still eligible to possess a FOID card, they will retain the issued combined card but it will now show a valid CCL in the Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS).

Also when a FOID card expires during the term of a CCL, the FOID card will be automatically renewed without paying a renewal fee and the licensee will be sent a new combined FOID card and CCL.

