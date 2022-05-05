Watch now: State leaders honor fallen Illinois police officers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top state leaders gathered at the Illinois State Library on Thursday to honor the lives of 11 fallen Illinois police officers. 

Pritzker, joined by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Secretary of State Jesse White and Comptroller Susana Mendoza, directed comments to the families of the officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2021. 

Police

A large contingent of police officers from across the state and region appeared in May 2021 at the funeral for fallen Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, held in Decatur. 

“Please know our state can never fully repay you, but we will spend every minute of every day trying because you deserve nothing less,” Pritzker said. 

The 11 officers honored were: Melrose Park Police Officer Joseph T. Cappello III, Chicago Heights Police Officer Gary S. Hibbs, Illinois State Police Senior Master Trooper Todd A. Hanneken, Hometown Police Department Lt. James J. Kouski Jr., Cook County Sheriff’s Police Officer Allen S. Giacchetti, Champaign Police Officer Christopher N. Oberheim, Brooklyn Police Officer Brian R. Pierce Jr., Chicago Police Officer Ella G. French, Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler N. Timmins, Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean I. Riley, and Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene R. Rittmanic. 

Amber Oberheim, who has in the past year become an advocate for law enforcement, attended the ceremony with her family. Her husband, Chris Oberheim, was shot and killed while on duty in May 2021. 

Oberheim said she hopes the memory of her husband and the other officers spurs change in Springfield. 

“We're one big family, and when one falls, we all feel it,” she said to reporters after the ceremony. “I think the sheer magnitude of people who were here with an expectation for some change and support for law enforcement must speak volumes, hopefully, to our leaders.” 

Amber Oberheim

Amber Oberheim holds a photo of her husband, slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, at her office for Peacemaker Project 703 in Monticello last year. The organization was created in the wake of Oberheim's death to defend the name, purpose, honor and badge of all police officers.

Oberheim wasn’t alone in calling for action. 

“Rather than words, I think we as elected officials need to do more to stand up for our men and women in law enforcement, to speak up for our men and women in law enforcement,” Mendoza said. 

Mendoza became emotional when talking about her brother, Chicago Police Department Sgt. Joaquin Mendoza, who contracted COVID-19 in 2020 and is still recovering from the illness. 

She asked the officers in attendance to not be afraid of asking for help. 

“I also want to acknowledge the toll that this line of work can take on one’s physical and mental health,” Mendoza said. “We don’t talk about that enough. You know, asking for or seeking help when you need it is a sign of strength.” 

Her remarks were met with a standing ovation from most of the crowd. 

Susana Mendoza mug

Mendoza

Dave Johnson, president of the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee, said he hopes the families of the fallen officers know their loved ones’ memories will be kept alive. 

“We come here and do this every year not to honor how your loved one died, but how they lived their lives, because that’s the true mark that they left on this world,” Johnson said.

