Watch now: State lawmakers not surprised by Madigan indictment, Democrats look to move on

SPRINGFIELD — As news broke Wednesday afternoon that former House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted on federal racketeering charges, lawmakers in the chamber he once led initially continued on with their business as if it were a normal legislative day.

But they could not escape the long shadow of the bombshell news for long, with Democrats offering reaction that sought to turn the page from their now-indicted former leader while Republicans declared that it may be "the darkest day in Illinois history."

"It's another dark cloud over Illinois politics," said state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington. "And so now, we got to let the process go due course and see what happens and see what the federal prosecutors outline in a case."

House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, who succeeded Madigan last year, offered measured words and repeated a common refrain of his that it's "a new day" in the Illinois House under his leadership.

"I do believe that the judicial system will handle that matter that has been brought before him," Welch said. "The former speaker will have his day in court. But that's a separate matter. What we have to do here is stay focused on the great work that we've been doing the last 13 months that I'm extremely proud of and I look forward to helping people restore trust in the work that we're doing now."

Welch, prior to his election as the first Black speaker in state history, led a special committee investigating Madigan for his alleged role in the Commonwealth Edison bribery scheme that eventually led to his indictment.

The committee ended its investigation in December 2020 without levying any charges of wrongdoing against Madigan. Welch led off his statement Wednesday defending that decision.

"As the former chair of the special investigation committee, I said all along during the course of that process that I thought that there was a more appropriate form to deal with the things that we had been hearing in the public domain," Welch said. "And I thought that forum was the United States Attorney's office."

Republicans, however, blasted Welch and other incumbent Democrats along with their former leader.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said the indictment represented "the most sweeping public corruption charge in case to hit Illinois in the decades of this corruption that allegedly it is truly breathtaking."

"But this is not just an indictment against Michael Madigan," Durkin said. "But it's an indictment against the Democratic Party of Illinois that he ran for decades."

Several Democrats, including the 19 who voted against him in January 2021, denying him another term as speaker, touted the changes made since Madigan's departure and their roles in bringing that about.

Few mentioned the longtime support most gave Madigan. Asked whether he regretted supporting Madigan for so long, Welch said that "the process played out, the process worked."

"There's a new speaker here, and we're moving forward," he said.

State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, though not privy to the details of the indictment, said that it was clear to her that "they see that he did some bad stuff."

Though Scherer voted for him on the first ballot in 2021, she said she would not support Madigan once he failed to secure enough votes to win.

"A lot of people sat in these chairs and never were able to get him out of office," Scherer said. "But I was actually part of the group that was able to make that happen. And it takes time. Nobody can expect anyone to just walk in."

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, said he hopes no plea deals are offered because they "need to get this on the table so it never happens again."

"I think it's taken a long time, but I presume that the federal investigators have done a very thorough job," Caulkins said. "We've watched them circle around Madigan taking out his support people over the last two years. It wasn't unexpected. The timing is probably not real good for the Democrats going into an election. But it is what it is."

Welch, however, said he had "no" concerns about the possible fallout in the November elections.

Regardless of timing, most lawmakers on both sides said the news was not shocking given the long investigation.

"Well, the Madigan news this afternoon is really no surprise, that finally corruption is being held accountable here in the state of Illinois," said state Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich.

Taylor Vidmar contributed to this story.

