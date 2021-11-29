Watch now: Rodney Davis to run for reelection to House

SPRINGFIELD — After months of teasing a run for governor of Illinois, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, will announce Tuesday plans to run for reelection in the newly-drawn 15th Congressional District, a campaign aide confirmed.

Davis, 51, was first elected to Congress in 2012, representing a Central Illinois swing district that includes Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur and Springfield. He was often the target of Democrats, who poured millions into unsuccessful campaigns — some close, some not — trying to take his seat.

But this time around, Davis’ political fate was not in his own hands. State legislative Democrats controlled the once-a-decade redistricting process, which could have imperiled his future in Washington. Davis teased a run for governor if the map was not drawn in his favor.

However, Democrats seemingly listened and drew the Taylorville Republican into a conservative district that stretches from Iowa to Indiana, picking up outlying areas of Springfield and Decatur and several mid-size towns like Charleston, Jacksonville, Lincoln, and Quincy. If he can win a Republican primary, his reelection would be all-but-assured.

Davis’ Tuesday announcement is expected to include a long list of endorsements from the district’s county GOP party chairs as well as other elected officials.

Before that, Davis had spent much of the summer wading into state politics and upping his criticisms of Pritzker, seemingly sending a message to Democrats of what might come if the map did not work in his favor.

But Davis always made clear that his first preference was to remain in Congress, where the five-term lawmaker will be in line to chair the House Administration Committee in 2023 and the powerful House Transportation Committee in a few years if Republicans take the majority.

Davis is the only member of Congress who lives in the district, but he could still face a primary challenge from Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.

Miller, a freshman firebrand and one of former President Donald Trump's most fervent supporters, was drawn into the Southern Illinois-based 12th Congressional District with Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, who has announced reelection plans.

Miller, however, lives close to the 15th district, which contains portions of her current district. She has not yet announced future plans.

Davis passing on the governor's race leaves Republicans without a potential standard bearer that can unite both the party's base and donors.

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia; businessman Gary Rabine; former state Sen. Paul Schmipf; and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan are the declared Republican candidates. Former state Sen. Kirk Dillard is also considering a run.

This story will be updated.

