Watch now: Rodney Davis on GOP chances to win House majority: 'I guarantee it'

SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, in an interview Monday, was bullish on Republicans’ chances of taking back the majority in the U.S. House next year.

“I guarantee it,” the Taylorville Republican said assuredly, adding that he will be the chairman of the House Administration Committee should that happen.

In fact, he thinks Republicans will do well statewide, perhaps with a boost from billionaire Ken Griffin, the state's wealthiest man.

“I think we can win some statewide seats,” Davis said. “I think we can pick up more seats in the House and the Senate. I think it's going to be a great year for Republicans.”

Though Davis is now out of the statewide picture, Lee Enterprises and other news outlets confirmed last week that billionaire Griffin plans to bankroll a slate of statewide Republican candidates to challenge Pritzker and other Democrats. Even if the slate were to come up short, party operatives believe there could be a down ballot trickle effect.

“When you've got J.B. Pritzker, who's not afraid to throw out hundreds of millions of dollars to keep his seat at the governor's mansion, we Republicans need to be able to compete,” Davis said. “I'm glad that we can have competitive races in Illinois because when we do, I think we can elect a Republican governor.”

If it happens, that Republican governor will not be Davis, who opted to run for reelection in a conservative district Democrats seemingly drew to appease him.

Though Springfield Democrats, in control of the redistricting process, approved a map with the intention of creating a 14-3 Democratic majority in the state's congressional delegation, Davis thinks there’s at least two additional districts that could swing Republicans’ way next year.

“And don't sleep on the fact that I think we're going to surprise a lot of Democrats in Springfield by winning some congressional seats that they assuredly thought we're going to go to Democrats,” Davis said.

The first is the 17th Congressional District, which includes Bloomington, Peoria, the Quad Cities and Rockford, which is represented by retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline. Many have rated the seat a ‘tossup’ in next year’s election. Republican Esther Joy King is running again after almost defeating Bustos in 2020. Five Democratic candidates have announced.

The other is the 13th Congressional District, which snakes from East St. Louis to Champaign, picking up Springfield and Decatur in between. It’s the condensed version containing the urban elements of Davis’ current district, which he was drawn out of.

"These are districts that the Democrats drew in their in their calculation to elect Democrats, but just as my current district was drawn to elect a Democrat 10 years ago, we beat the trend," Davis said. "I think we're going to see those districts represented by Republicans."

Davis notes with pride that Democrats connected the major urban centers of central Illinois and every college campus they could find into the district so a Democrat could be competitive. Yet the five-term Republican has won every time.

At the same time, the 12th Congressional District, stretching from Metro East across much of rural Southern Illinois, once a strong Democratic seat, has now been in Republican hands for several cycles.

The Democratic gerrymander is strong, but perhaps not as strong as Democrats think it is, Davis believes.

A key factor may be the role for former President Donald Trump, who is popular in conservative bastions downstate but a pariah in the moderate Chicago suburbs.

In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the governor's race by successfully keeping Trump at arms length. Some think that formula could work in suburban Chicago state legislative and congressional races.

Davis' arc on Trump is somewhat interesting. He went from saying that he could not vote for Trump in 2016 after the release of the "Access Hollywood" tape, in which the president described grabbing women, to serving as a co-chair of the his 2020 presidential campaign.

Serving in his current swing district, Davis was always careful to tout his bipartisan credentials even as he embraced Trump's policy agenda, a balancing act that helped him get reelected in a close race in 2018.

But Davis, perhaps acknowledging the increasingly conservative nature of his district, invoked Trump's name several times in the interview, touting his support for the president's signature tax cut legislation, for example.

"I hope the president joins us in electing as many Republicans to the U.S. House so that we can make Kevin McCarthy speaker of the house, and we can hold the administration accountable for some of the terrible decisions that they've made policy-wise and legislatively wise," Davis said.

Davis' Republican credentials have never been questioned. And he's never shied away from Trump. But the frequency in which he invokes the former president has seemingly increased. It doesn't seem like a coincidence.

And should Trump run for president in 2024?

"That's a decision that he's going to have to make," Davis said. "I think if he does run, he will immediately be the frontrunner and likely win the Republican nomination."

And Davis would likely be a co-chair of Trump's 2024 campaign as well.

