Watch now: Pritzker will lift indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28, but rules will remain in place for schools

Illinois’ indoor mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 28, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday, a change that comes as the state’s largest coronavirus surge to date continues to subside and Democratic governors across the country have begun loosening rules in response to improving data and an increasingly pandemic-weary public.

Pritzker is not dropping masking rules for schools, however, as his administration seeks to overturn last week’s court ruling that called into question his legal authority for mandating face coverings, quarantines, and, for school staff, vaccinations or testing.

“All of us are getting tired of wearing masks, that’s for sure,” Pritzker said during a Wednesday morning appearance in Champaign. “I have to say an enormous compliment to the people of Illinois. We have done such a good job — you have done such a good job of keeping each other safe.”

He said a change in mask mandates for schools will come in “weeks hence.”

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike told lawmakers during a briefing Wednesday that the administration would assess the effect of lifting the mask mandate in indoor public places other than schools before making a decision on masks in schools.

State health officials also told lawmakers that mask rules would continue to apply in health care settings, congregate facilities such as prisons and group homes, and on public transportation. Chicago and other municipalities will be able to continue enforcing stricter rules.

The change in course is a calculated risk for the first-term Democrat, who has made his handling of the pandemic a central focus of his reelection bid this year. Since declaring the coronavirus pandemic a statewide disaster nearly two years ago, Pritzker has argued that his decisions have been driven not by political expedience but by the latest science and the advice of doctors and other experts.

Pritzker will have to explain — to those who’ve supported his efforts and those who’ve opposed them — why now is the right time to allow people to remove masks in many setting while at the same time arguing in a state appellate court that he should be allowed to continue requiring them in schools.

Republicans in the state legislature have repeatedly characterized Pritzker’s mask mandate as an overreach of his executive authority, saying such a policy needs to be decided on by the legislature.

“He has not invited Republicans to participate in any meaningful discussion, whether it’s in a closed meeting of leaders but also on the floor of the House of Representatives and chambers,” House GOP leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said Wednesday during an unrelated news conference. “The governor has taken this ‘going-alone’ approach too long.”

Durkin also called for an end to masking in schools. “Let’s let parents and children go back to schools without having to deal with this mask situation,” he said.

All five Republicans seeking to challenge Pritzker in November have opposed the governor’s pandemic mitigation efforts, specifically masking and vaccine mandates, and several were quick to renew their criticism Wednesday.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who in March praised Pritzker’s handling of COVID-19 by calling him “a great leader who has guided our state with professionalism and compassion throughout this entire pandemic,” on Wednesday criticized Pritzker for allowing everyone to remove their masks “except the lowest risk population.”

“Illinois is being led by a governor who puts politics and special interests ahead of parents and their children. Enough is enough,” Irvin said in a statement.

Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine, who has spread pandemic misinformation including questioning the efficacy of the vaccines, said Pritzker’s announcement will “compound the chaos by beginning to lift the mandate for the general public but keep it in place for schools.”

In a message on Twitter, Petersburg cryptocurrency venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan questioned Pritzker’s decision, saying, “So Illinois kids don’t have to wear masks in restaurants, stores, museums or church but they do in schools.”

“This isn’t real science — it’s political science,” Sullivan tweeted.

That masking issue has been complicated by a Sangamon County Circuit Court judge’s Friday decision to block the state and school districts named in a set of lawsuits from enforcing the mask requirement for students and teachers named as plaintiffs in the case. The state is seeking an appellate court order reversing the lower court ruling.

The statewide mask mandate for all indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status, has been in effect since Aug. 30, when it was reinstated after a two-month pause due to a late summer surge driven by the highly contagious and virulent delta variant of the coronavirus.

Pritzker in October raised the idea of lifting some portion of the mandate in time for the holidays, but that possibility was quickly dashed by another surge that began soon after and was later supercharged by the arrival of the even more contagious omicron variant.

The change in Illinois comes in concert with recent moves by Democratic governors on both coasts.

On Monday, the Democratic governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon announced plans to roll back their mask requirements for schools over the next two months. In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people beginning Feb. 16, though the rule will remain in place for schools, hospitals and certain other settings. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday also is expected to announce the end of the state’s mandate.

The governors’ announcements come at a time there remains no clear, universally accepted public health metrics for when indoor mask mandates should be lifted in the few states that still have had them.

As Pritzker was announcing the move, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency is working on updated guidelines on when states should end mitigations and doesn’t begrudge states already taking steps.

“We’ve always said that these decisions are going to have to be made at the local level,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said.

But she said the CDC itself wasn’t ready nationally to call for relaxed mitigations: “Our hospitalizations are still high. Our death rates are still high. So, as we work towards that and as we are encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet.”

At most, well before the omicron surge and proliferation of at-home testing, the CDC set up guidelines based on known infections, triggered with either higher rates of new cases or a higher percentage of tests coming back positive.

Illinois has been able to keep the latter metric — test positivity — close to or below its CDC threshold. But Illinois was well above the CDC threshold for new cases before Pritzker reimposed the mask mandate in late August — when Illinois had nearly four times the CDC threshold of 50 new cases a week per 100,000 residents.

Illinois’ rate of new cases exploded with omicron, with the state’s weekly rate peaking at nearly 40 times more than the CDC threshold. The rate has since dropped fast, but is still about nine times more than what the CDC has said should be the minimum rate before people shed masks indoors.

When pressed by reporters Wednesday, Walensky said the agency was not yet ready to abandon that guidance, but was “taking a close look at this in real-time, and we’re evaluating rates of transmission as well as rates of severe outcomes as we look at updating and reviewing our guidance.”

That follows comments a week earlier from Walensky that she was focusing on a different metric: hospitalizations.

Illinois teachers union urges schools to wait to change their COVID safety plans "Our students thrive on consistency and the last two years have been anything, but consistent," said Illinois Education Association Vice President Al Llorens.

Omicron has been shown to be milder, albeit still dangerous, particularly to the unvaccinated. But in a society that’s mostly vaccinated, and already with some levels of natural immunity built in, the massive case spike didn’t translate into nearly as massive of a hospitalization spike.

Still, that’s cold comfort to the hospital system, which has seen a drain of workers while at the same time dealing with an even higher number of patients seeking care. The Tribune has previously reported how patient loads have jumped not only for COVID-19 but for the bevy of other ailments that sent people to the hospital before the pandemic, from heart disease to strokes, with some sicker from delaying care earlier in the pandemic.

But COVID-19 hospitalization figures have dropped dramatically in recent weeks. As of Tuesday night, Illinois hospitals reported about 2,500 hospitalized with the virus, far less than the peak four weeks earlier of 7,380, but still above the weekly averages of 1,650 last May when Pritzker loosened emergency orders to allow vaccinated people to go maskless indoors in public, and the 760 average when he lifted the mandate for everyone else last June.

If hospitalization rates continue dropping as they have been in the past week, the state could see weekly average hospitalization rates drop below 1,650 in 1 ½ weeks and below 760 by early March.

Last summer, when ending the first mask mandate, Pritzker initially ended it for the vaccinated in May but insisted the unvaccinated had to keep wearing masks indoors, making the order even harder to enforce. After infections continued dropping, the governor lifted the mandate for everyone in June, though the unvaccinated were still encouraged to mask up.

