Watch now: Pritzker tours electric vehicle training center at Heartland

BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and official from Rivian on Thursday toured the new Electric Vehicle Energy Storage training program at Heartland Community College.
The program is funded through $15 million Manufacturing Training Academies funding from the state.
“Illinois is well on our way to becoming the best state in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle. But we’re not stopping there,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Companies coming to Illinois will find our exceptionally talented workforce ready to fill the jobs they’re creating. That's thanks in large part to community colleges like Heartland that educate our next generation of leaders and serve as economic engines for our state. I’m proud we’re taking another step forward in creating economic growth and jobs for the people of Illinois.”
A visit to The Pantagraph's Eats of the Week
Bar of the Week: Crawford's Corner Pub
BLOOMINGTON — This week's pick for Bar of the Week is Crawford's Corner Pub at 610 W. Chestnut St., on the west side of Bloomington.
Crawford's used to be Beningo's Italian restaurant, which was owned by Janet Whitworth. Beningo's, however, went out of business in the summer of 2016 after 46 years of service. A longtime customer, neighbor and contractor, Bobby Crawford, his wife Amy Crawford, and Larry Salvator, a plumber, decided to revamp the place and obtain a liquor license. Thanks to them, Crawford's has been in business since 2017. In honor of the former owner, the Crawford's named a burger after her called "The Janet."
"This establishment has been open for four years on the west side of town. They have the nicest and friendliest staff you could ask for," said Peg Crawford, a maintenance worker at the business. "When you walk into the Pub, it is all about laughter and friends. The food is unbelievable. Fresh meat every day for their hamburgers, the best breakfast in town and all sorts of different foods on their menu. It is a must-try."
Crawford's has both an upstairs and downstairs bar as well as a beer garden with plenty of seating and room for mingling. Though the inside is good for any season, the outdoor patio is perfect for summertime.
My first memory from Crawford's is going there to celebrate my friend's 21st birthday. The American cheeseburger, fries and pepper jack cheese curds were delicious, but the alcohol was a real treat.
My friend and I shared what they call a "Boozy Bucket," which is a mixture of vodka, lemonade and a couple other ingredients all mixed in a sand pail (without the sand, of course). It's very sweet, but it's huge, and should definitely be shared between multiple friends. They also have Bloody Mary's, buckets of beer bottles and daily specials.
Crawford's most popular drink is the West side Whistler, but they have other specialty drinks as well, including the Crawford's Crush, Tito's Backyard Tea, Irish Mule and the Feisty Ginger. My favorite is the Crawford's Crush because it pretty much tastes like Orange Crush. Though it's good any time, I'm sure it would be an excellent mimosa substitute for brunch.
Crawford's Corner Pub is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Breakfast is served Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Restaurant of the Week: Lucca Grill
BLOOMINGTON — The Lucca Grill, in downtown Bloomington at 116 E. Market St., is the first pick for the Pantagraph's new feature on restaurants and bars of the week.
Lucca Grill is a locally owned Italian-American restaurant. It was founded in 1936 by the Baldini brothers, Fred and John, but is now owned by Tony Smith and John Koch.
While Lucca has a wide variety of food on the menu, it is best known for the A La Baldini pizza, named after its founders. This pizza is loaded with sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and pepperoncini.
My personal favorite, besides the pizza, of course, would have to be the chicken Parmesan, which is a 6-ounce chicken breast pan-fried in olive oil and covered in breading mix, mozzarella cheese and a garden-style marinara. But you can't go wrong with anything on the menu, because everything is good.
Lucca is known not only for its delicious food, but its old-school, friendly atmosphere and iconic décor. The walls are filled with old newspapers, plaques, awards and countless other memorabilia that guests can't help but stop and stare at.
The restaurant has two floors with two kitchens and plenty of seating. It even has a dumbwaiter, a definite highlight of the experience.
Lucca is a great place to be, whether you're looking to meet with old friends, grab a quick bite to eat on your lunch break, or want to have a great meal with family. It transcends time and makes you feel like you're home and never left. It is certainly a gem right in the heart of Bloomington-Normal.
The Lucca Grill is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Anyone who gives this place a try won't regret it.
Restaurant of the Week: Parkview Inn
BLOOMINGTON — This week's pick for Restaurant of the Week is Parkview Inn, 1003 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.
Parkview Inn is a local family restaurant and bar currently owned by Rick McCormick, who purchased it from his parents, Dick and Linda McCormick, in March 2010. Dick and Linda owned it for 17 years, but Parkview Inn has been a restaurant and bar since 1928.
"Parkview has always been a meeting place for people. You can come in for breakfast, lunch or dinner and get a good meal and visit with family and friends," Rick McCormick said. "We have a huge two-story window looking out towards Miller Park so you can enjoy all four seasons from inside the restaurant or sitting outside on the patio during the warmer months, and if you're over 21 you can have a drink at the bar or play the video gaming machines."
The original Parkview Inn burned in October 2016, and it took McCormick over two years to rebuild it. The restaurant and bar areas used to be two separate spaces in the old building, but now they are both in one open room.
Parkview is not only the oldest restaurant in Bloomington located on the same site, but is also one of the oldest diners on the original Route 66 highway in Illinois.
"It's a family-friendly place for people to enjoy," McCormick said. "When people come in, they are more than just customers. I enjoy talking to customers and getting to know them. I've known some for more years than I can count."
Parkview Inn has a full-service bar including draft beers, mixed drinks and wine. They feature local beers on tap and add drink specials during the holidays.
"Our broasted chicken is the best in town. Our hand-pounded breaded pork tenderloins are a huge seller," McCormick said. "We are also very well-known for our homemade pies that we make fresh daily and sell tons during the holidays. We feature daily food specials and everyone loves the breakfast."
My family loves the Working Man's and country-fried steak platters, and the breakfast horseshoe. For breakfast I like to order the short stack with a side of hash browns and sausage links with a glass of orange juice. I also love the cheeseburger and cheddar cheese balls from the lunch and dinner menus.
Parkview Inn kitchen hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The bar is open 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Restaurant of the Week: Fort Jesse Cafe
NORMAL — This week's pick for Restaurant of the Week is Fort Jesse Cafe, 1531 Fort Jesse Road, No. 1, in Normal.
The café is owned by Abby Strader Boesenberg and Nick Birky. They have been open for about six years, since Nov. 17, 2015.
"It's wonderful to watch our guests through the different phases of their lives. We see them graduate, retire, start a new career and have their first child or grandchild," Boesenberg said. "The same goes for our team members; a lot of them have worked for us for years and we watch them grow up in this restaurant. It's very fulfilling."
Though the café has plenty of options for great food, their signature dishes include chicken and waffle, shrimp and grits and BBQ Benedict. My personal favorite is the pancake breakfast, which comes with two pancakes, whipped butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup — a true stack of fluffy deliciousness.
The café also has gluten-free items, including shrimp and grits, cornmeal pancakes, jalapeno cornbread muffins and skillets. And, they run a variety of specials Monday through Thursday.
"We strive to have quality ingredients for every menu item. Then we pair that with a little creativity, a little fun and an uplifting environment," Boesenberg said. "Our team members are awesome, too. They are the major reason people keep coming back."
Boesenberg and Birky started Community Tuesdays a few months ago. For every cold brew they sell, they donate $1 to the Organization of the Day, which can include nonprofits, sports teams, PTO's, clubs and more.
"It's another way we can give back to our community and publicize organizations around town," Boesenberg said. The café also does Brunchtoberfest every year with Keg Grove Brewing Co., which Boesenberg describes as "the best wurst brunch beer party in Central Illinois."
She added, "There are a lot of great spots in BloNo and we're happy to be a part of the restaurant landscape. I think what sets us apart is that we encourage individuality of our team members. We want them to be themselves when they're here. If they're happy, they will inevitably make the guests happy. That, and we put gravy on like everything."
Fort Jesse Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. They offer indoor dining, reservations, online ordering and curbside carry-out. Delivery is available through DoorDash.
Uptown Normal's Pub II, more than a college bar
NORMAL — Pub II, 102 N. Linden St. in uptown Normal, is this week's pick for bar of the week.
Pub II is a full-service bar and restaurant established in 1974 and currently owned by Barb Rokos. Her son Lucus Rokos is the general manager, and his father is the one who started the pub. The pub is known for its "world famous" cheeseballs and "one-of-a-kind" atmosphere.
"We are so much more than just a college bar," said Rokos said. "We have a great friendly atmosphere for crowds of all ages to mingle together and be waited on by our fabulous service staff."
The pub is a big part of the Illinois State University community and for years has been welcomed students and residents for "good food, good drinks and a great time," according to their website.
When the pub was first getting ready to open, it was almost too close to the ISU campus by a matter of feet. Lucus' father, however, spoke with the university president at the time and they reclassified a campus building, allowing the pub to be in the location it is now.
The pub offers a variety of food, drinks and daily specials as well.
"It's awesome seeing people walk out with stacks of our Friday keeper cups, and a belly fully of the best cheeseballs in town," Rokos said. "You can try something new or have an old favorite, all while watching your favorite sports team. My father always said we fight inflation, so we try to keep prices as cheap as we can for consumers."
I personally have wonderful memories of celebrating my 21st birthday at the pub. I remember my cousin, who is like a sister to me, and her boyfriend coming all the way down from Kalamazoo, Michigan, to celebrate with me, and I had a chance to show them the Bloomington-Norma bar scene. She ultimately introduced me to her drink of choice: an Amaretto and Coke, which in turn became my drink of choice.
I also remember trying the cheeseburger, which came with a side of chips, for my best friend's 21st birthday lunch, where we sat in the beer garden. We even shared a basket of those fried cheeseballs, and let me tell you, they are quite delicious.
"I've met so many friends here; I even met my wife here," Rokos said. "The relationships that have been forged within these walls is the most amazing thing about this place."
Pub II is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Restaurant of the Week: Jason's Deli in Normal
NORMAL — Jason's Deli at 321 S. Veterans Parkway is this week's pick for restaurant of the week.
Jason's Deli is a privately owned company started by Joe Tortorice in 1976 in Beaumont, Texas. The Normal location opened in 2014 and there are more than 254 stores across the country.
"I think people enjoy the hospitality and the environment," said managing partner Wesley Donovan. "Our foundation was built on servant leadership. It is the principles that we improve the lives of others through nourishment of the body, mind, heart and spirit."
The rueben and the club royal sandwiches are the deli's most popular items. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options as well as potatoes, pasta, salads, soups and other sandwiches.
Donovan thinks that the salad bar and their large portions set them apart from other local restaurants.
"A self-serve buffet is hard to find after the pandemic," Donovan said. "We have taken proper precautions to provide a self-service salad bar that offers a huge variety of ingredients. We serve the highest quality ingredients in your foods that don't offer any MSG, artificial coloring and no trans fats."
All of the vegetables and recipes in the store are hand cut each morning by employees. Meats and cheeses are sliced each morning. They make about 12-13 recipes every day, including some made by the founder and his family.
"We create a family culture within our staff that is hard to find in the industry these days," Donovan said. "With everyone being short-handed we understand that there is still a need to provide food to the community and through struggles we won't let hospitality take a seat."
"My favorite part is interacting with the community," Donovan said. "Being a managing partner allows me to really connect with the community through partnerships and advertising. We love connecting with our customers and will often find us out at a table talking with them about their day."
Jason's Deli is open 10 am.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday and offers dine-in, drive-thru, pickup and no-contact delivery service options.
Eats of the Week: Cadillac Jack's known for live music, drink specials
BLOOMINGTON — Cadillac Jack's Cantina & Grill, 1507 S. Main St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Bill Bentley has owned Cadillac Jack's for the past five years, but the location has been a bar for over 40 years. It was known as Bonker's for 30 years, and at one time it was called The 19th Hole.
"It's a comfortable place for locals to gather with their neighbors and friends," Bentley said.
Cadillac Jack's has two separate bar areas: the main bar and the U-shaped bar. There's also a large outdoor beer garden for free live music during most weekends, which Bentley thinks is what sets it apart from other local bars.
Country singer Kinsey Rose from Kelly Clarkson's team on this season of "The Voice" will perform there Oct. 22 with The Luke Maurer Band.
"My favorite thing about this bar is the people," Bentley said. "Our patrons and regulars are the best and we have some wonderful staff also, so definitely our people."
Some fan favorite drinks from the bar include the signature lemonade shake-up cocktail and the Jell-O shots. The handmade pizzas, Italian beef sandwiches and hand-breaded chicken tenders are among the popular food items.
The bar celebrates Taco Tuesdays with two tacos for $4 and has drink specials Sunday through Thursday: Citrus Sunday, Martini Monday, Tito & Tanqueray Tuesday, Whiskey Wednesdays and Tequila Thursday. The bar recently started selling El Bandido Yankee Tequila, a new local tequila brand.
Bentley, however, noted that COVID-19 has definitely impacted the bar scene at Cadillac Jack's.
"I've noticed a lot less people gathering in one location," Bentley said. "We've also had over 50% loss of income."
Cadillac Jack's is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. They also offer curbside pickup.
"We want to encourage everyone to stop by to try our food and say hello," Bentley said.
Restaurant of the Week: The Original Pinsaria, 'an authentic Italian experience'
BLOOMINGTON — The Original Pinsaria, 211 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 5, Bloomington, is this week's pick for restaurant of the week.
Simone Stefanucci is the chief operation officer and co-owner of the restaurant, which opened in November 2020. Stefanucci was born and raised in Rome and moved to the U.S. in November 2019 with his wife Letizia.
"I believe eating at The Original Pinsaria our guests have an authentic Italian experience," Stefanucci said. "Our recipes come from our Italian mothers and grandmothers. We make our organic pasta daily at the restaurant along with our sauces. All of our ingredients are prime ingredients imported from Italy; we spent months to find the perfect combination of flavors to guarantee a real Italian experience."
Stefanucci previously worked with the Italian government in green energy and Letizia was a dental assistant. They were looking for a change and found a Pinsa class that they attended every day for months. They eventually quit their jobs and opened a Pinsa place in Locarno, Switzerland, and then another in Palma De Mallorca, Spain.
The couple ultimately decided to bring their Pinsa to the U.S. and held several tastings in New York, Louisville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Las Vegas and back to Illinois, in Morton.
"This was extremely important to for us to understand the U.S. market," Steffanucci said. "When we felt ready, we decided to open our first restaurant in Bloomington. My business partner Gino Vaccaro had lived there for many years, the community is amazing and Bloomington has won several awards for being the perfect town to start a restaurant chain."
"Pinsa" comes from the Latin word "Pinsere," which means "push by hand," and comes from the ancient Roman Empire. The dough is made with non-GMO wheat, soy and rice flours. The dough is fermented for 72 hours, compared to three hours for a normal pizza, and there is 80 to 90% water in the dough, which makes it more digestible, with fewer calories and fat than a typical pizza.
The Original Pinsaria's pizza crust has won several World Pizza Championships over the years.
"My favorite part about the Pinsaria is the joy and happiness we have doing what we love," Steffanucci said.
The Pinsaria's most popular pizzas are the Brutus and the Gladiator. The Brutus is No. 5 on the menu and is a meat lover's pizza with sausage, soppressata and pancetta, and just so happens to be my personal favorite. The Gladiator is No. 7 on the menu with pancetta, pecorino romano and honey. The restaurant also offers build-your-own and customization options for their pizzas, pastas and salads.
"We have been profitable and successful since day one and we feel blessed for that, and we want to thank the community for trusting us," Stefanucci said. "I'm thankful for this opportunity to share our story and restaurant with your readers."
The Original Pinsaria is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Bar of the Week: Merna Tap filled with history, character
NORMAL — Merna Tap, a full-service bar at 15989 N. 2300 East Road in Normal, is this week's pick for Bar of the Week.
Merna Tap is owned by Katie Shott, who bought the bar in October 2019. Shott, originally from Normal, lived in Arizona for 12 years, but has been back in the area for about five years now. The bar was previously owned by Larry Kelly and has been around for a long time, but no one knows exactly how long it has been around.
"It's been here forever," Shott said. "I have found postcards from 1910; I know it was a bar in the '60s and '90s, but we don't know for sure the history of it."
Shott has been told that there used to be a large Catholic church across the street from the bar, but in 1982 a tornado came through and wiped out the church, but left the bar standing. She's also been told that the bar once was a garage that sold drinks, and the building was physically moved to its current location.
"I just love the people that come in here," Shott said. "We have some really awesome locals that have supported us through difficult times."
Merna Tap had to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Shott described that year as a "struggle." The team had to sell gift certificates and use their own funds to keep the business going, she said. The bar also needed kitchen repairs and remodeling, which caused a lot of unexpected expenses, but Shott believes it was a blessing in disguise.
The bar now has an outdoor patio area and hosts live music on Saturday nights. Homemade chili, salads and new sandwiches were also added to the menu, while cheeseburgers and wings are still among the fan favorites.
"We were told not to change the burgers because they're so good," Shott said. "I think the food, the atmosphere, the fact we've cleaned the place up a bit and it's less dive-like and the music isn't blasting has allowed people to feel like they can hang out here and have conversations with their friends. I see some of the same people here five days a week."
I remember going to Merna Tap with my family when I was younger. The cheeseburgers are very tasty, and the mac and cheese and the cheese cubes are definite standouts as well.
The bar has nightly specials, but will be adding daily blue plate specials and breakfast starting Oct. 1.
"This place is iconic," Shott said. "Each owner has added their own stuff, but have kept the character of the place intact."
Merna Tap is open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Eats of the Week: Garden of Paradise has served up family favorites for 30 years
BLOOMINGTON — Garden of Paradise, 1412 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Just like any other worker, owner Hani Alsaqri was waiting on tables when I walked in to meet him. The business has been in his family for 30 years, since 1991. Alsaqri previously was the restaurant's manager.
The Garden of Paradise building has existed since the 1960s and was previously known as the former franchise Red Wheel. Over time it has been owned by several others, with a few name changes here and there. It became Garden of Paradise in the mid-'80s.
"People come here for the good food, good service and the good family atmosphere we provide," Alsaqri said.
Garden of Paradise is a family-owned, family-friendly, diner-style restaurant that serves American and Greek food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with breakfast served all day. The restaurant also has daily breakfast, lunch and dinner specials, as well as a bar and outdoor patio.
The restaurant was remodeled five years ago and reopened in October 2016.
"We're very popular for breakfast," Alsaqri said. "I've had people say that our omelets are the best they've ever had."
The restaurant also has homemade soups, such as cream of cabbage, a popular special on Saturdays. The chicken kabobs are popular as well.
"A lot of people come in and ask me for our chicken kabob recipe," Alsaqri said. "I have people drive all the way from Champaign on the weekends just to get our cream of cabbage soup and even take some home with them."
Like other restaurants, Garden of Paradise went through the process of shutting down and opening back up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alsaqri did carryout to keep the business afloat and keep paychecks going to the employees who wanted to work. When the restaurant was able to reopen last June, Alsaqri had a hard time getting the help and supplies he needed. Business also was less predictable, so it became difficult to plan ahead.
"We pride ourselves on very good service. I have people who come in seven days a week or even three times a day," Alsaqri said. "Customers like to come in and have a spot they like to sit in, and their favorite waitress who already knows what they want to eat and have it ready quick. Sometimes they even call ahead to let us know they're coming so we can have it ready for them."
I personally love the breakfast. The pancakes, sausage and hash browns are delicious and you can get all items at a good price. The chicken, pasta and burgers are good options for dinner too.
Garden of Paradise is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. They also offer carryout and curbside pickup options.