Watch now: Pritzker tours electric vehicle training center at Heartland

BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and official from Rivian on Thursday toured the new Electric Vehicle Energy Storage training program at Heartland Community College.

The program is funded through $15 million Manufacturing Training Academies funding from the state. 

“Illinois is well on our way to becoming the best state in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle. But we’re not stopping there,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Companies coming to Illinois will find our exceptionally talented workforce ready to fill the jobs they’re creating. That's thanks in large part to community colleges like Heartland that educate our next generation of leaders and serve as economic engines for our state. I’m proud we’re taking another step forward in creating economic growth and jobs for the people of Illinois.”

