Watch now: Pritzker talks 'extreme' opponent Bailey, 2nd term priorities

SPRINGFIELD — After easily dispatching a nominal opponent in the Democratic primary, Gov. J.B. Pritzker pivoted to the general election campaign earlier this week by tearing into "extreme" Republican nominee Darren Bailey, a state senator from Xenia.

“Let me be clear, someone who seeks out and accepts the endorsement of a racist, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic, twice impeached former president does not deserve to come anywhere near the state's highest office,” Pritzker told supporters at an election night event in Chicago.

He was referring to former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Bailey last week. Days later, Bailey routed his five primary opponents to win the opportunity to take on Pritzker.

For as extreme as the first-term governor depicts Bailey to be, it appears he got the opponent he wanted. After all, Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association spent more than $30 million combined to knock Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin — perceived as a more viable general election candidate — while promoting Bailey as "too conservative for Illinois," a message geared to GOP primary voters.

Pritzker, in a sit-down interview with Lee Enterprises in Springfield on Thursday, addressed this perceived meddling in the opposing party's primary, what's at stake in the coming election and the political divide between the Chicago region and downstate Illinois.

Here is a transcript of that interview, edited for length and clarity, with occasional interjections for context.

Darren Bailey is your opponent after blowing out his competition in the primary election. What are your thoughts on that result?

"I think that Darren Bailey is the most extreme candidate that I've ever seen running for governor of the state of Illinois. I mean, he is a MAGA, right-wing, Trump-y Republican who, frankly, wants to impose Donald Trump's agenda on the state of Illinois. He's out of step with the vast majority of the people of Illinois. And we'll have four and a half months to debate the direction of the state."

You have some folks with the Richard Irvin campaign and I think Irvin himself actually said that you won the Republican primary for governor. They point to the money that the Democratic Governor's Association spent, that you spent.

"Sour grapes," Pritzker said, pointing to the $50 million Irvin received from billionaire Ken Griffin.

What are your thoughts on Ken Griffin leaving the state and announcing it days before the primary? Seems like that wasn't a coincidence.

"Look, I don't like to see anybody leave. And so I would hope that he wouldn't, but that's been his choice. He lost five races — he went 0-5 on Tuesday. And I think he probably knew it going into it and that's why he made the announcement."

Griffin's "slate" lost three contested primaries, but state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, running for treasurer, and McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi, running for comptroller, ran unopposed and will be on the ballot in November.

"But he's been planning for years to leave the state and, indeed, enrolled his kids in school months before he made the announcement in Florida. So I think he knew he was leaving, it was just a question when he would announce it."

Obviously, there's been a lot of talk about the Republicans and Darren Bailey and why maybe they would not be good for the state. If you get reelected, what does a second term for J.B. Pritzker look like? What would be your priorities?

Pritzker began by listing achievements from the past three years, including the paying down and elimination of the state's massive $17 billion bill backlog and other measures to bring fiscal stability to the state.

"We've really taken the state to a much better place — fiscal responsibility are the watchwords of the Democratic Party, not the Republican Party. They voted against those balanced budgets. Not a single Republican voted for a balanced budget over the last three years. That's on the fiscal side."

Pritzker also touted increased investments in education, repairs to roads and bridges financed by the state's $45 billion capital construction program and his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If we had followed the prescription of Darren Bailey, thousands more people would have died. He didn't want people to wear masks, he didn't want people to get vaccinated. He was fighting all of the mitigations, the very ones that kept people alive. And he was dead wrong."

He then turned to what he hopes to do in the next four years.

"I think education is hugely important. I think we should make it free for people to go to college if they earn median income or below. We're almost there. We're getting there as we expand MAP grants.

"I think that we need to make sure that every person that can't afford childcare is able to get child care. And we should limit the amount of expenditure by low income people to 7% of their income.

"Today, I've raised the level of child (care) assistance to make it available for people at 225% of the federal poverty level. I want to take it to 300% on a sliding scale.

"I really believe that my values, which are focused on lifting up working families and those who are struggling, those who have been left out and left behind, I think that's what Illinoisans want in a governor — someone who is thinking about lifting up every region of the state and lifting up everybody in the state, not someone who wants to hive off Chicago and send it off into a separate state, someone who thinks that Chicago is a hellhole. I believe we are one Illinois and we ought to stick together."

If you drive around in the small towns in the farm communities in central and southern Illinois, it's not uncommon to see the "Fire Pritzker" yard signs out.

"It’s an election year, I get it."

But there is this increasing regionalism in the state — red downstate, blue Chicago area. And there are some exceptions in both areas.

"You know who's promoting that divisiveness? My opponent. Whose signs are the 'Fire Pritzker' (signs)? They're his. Just to be clear, I really believe that people everywhere in the state want good jobs, they want better pay, they want to be able to send their kids to college, they want to be able to save for retirement. Those are all things that I've been fighting for and getting done for people across the state.

"And yeah, I'm not gonna win every vote. I know that and I know there are areas that are more Republican than Democrat. But I'm fighting for every vote and I'm fighting for every person, even if they aren't going to vote for me.

"I've been investing in areas of the state. I mean, think about the infrastructure that we're building. Most of the roads that are getting built in the state are in Republican areas. So I'm not holding back because people are Republican, I'm investing in people who really need the state to stand up for them. And we'll we'll let the chips fall where they may on the votes."

Here in Central Illinois, we saw far-right Rep. Mary Miller defeat Rep. Rodney Davis in the Republican primary on Tuesday. It's a district that was drawn to pack in as many Republicans as possible — the map passed the legislature, you signed it. Is there any responsibility that you and Democratic legislators have for the increasing partisanship given how gerrymandered this district was where somebody like Mary Miller could win pretty convincingly?

"Look, if I had asked you a year ago and if I had asked most pundits and people who understand politics a year ago who was going to win the race in that district, almost everybody would have said Rodney Davis. So let's be clear, an area where there are more Republicans than there are Democrats shouldn't necessarily mean that you're going to end up with the most right-wing, most extreme person getting elected. That is what happened. I think that's evidence of what's happened to the Republican Party.

"Look, Darren Bailey is evidence to what's happened to the Republican Party. He's too extreme for Illinois. He's somebody that stood at the outer edge of politics (and) does not understand what average working people in the state really need and want. And he's worked against those things. He says that he wants to help people, but then he doesn't vote for the things that help people.

"So, again, I just want to say this extremism, you're talking about Mary Miller beating Rodney Davis, I think the responsibility there is about Donald Trump MAGA Republicans and people like Darren Bailey who are driving the Illinois Republican Party off a cliff."

'Spelunking for misery.' Was that your line? How did you come up with that? And tell me why you kind of adapted that when you talk about Republicans in the state?

"Well, I think you've heard me talk about the challenges of people who constantly badmouth the state of Illinois. And spelunking for misery just seems like such a great way to describe those people. I also like the term 'carnival barkers' because they don't actually do anything to help people in Illinois, they just talk about how terrible the state is. And they only want to take every situation and find blame instead of a solution to the problem.

"So, I like the term. I think it sticks with people, they understand it and they understand who I'm talking about. And we had a governor who fit into that category. That was my predecessor. And I think one of the reasons that I beat him handily in 2018 is because people don't want a governor who's badmouthing the state. They want somebody who actually believes in the people of the state of Illinois, who wants to grow our economy and someone who is looking to the future and not the past."

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

