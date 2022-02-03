Watch now: Pritzker offering nearly $1 billion in temporary tax relief in reelection year budget plan

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered a reelection year state spending plan Wednesday, touting his efforts to bring stability to the state’s finances and offering voters a near $1 billion package of temporary tax relief while warning that Republicans vowing to take back Illinois would return the state to budgetary chaos.

After the pandemic forced Pritzker to deliver his combined budget and state of the state message to a truncated audience last year, it was the hazards of a snowstorm that had him making a largely virtual performance Wednesday from the Old State Capitol building, rather than speaking directly to the General Assembly.

But Pritzker’s address was clearly aimed at a larger external audience — from voters to credit-rating agencies — as he defended his stewardship of the state during the pandemic as well as his efforts to promote a progressive agenda of restorative justice, combating climate change and social and economic programs aimed at long underserved racial and ethnic communities.

Pritzker received a standing ovation from a select group of about 30 people as he entered the Old State Capitol’s Hall of Representatives.

The group was seated at wooden desks with decorative old-fashioned feather pens and candles. Some officials in the audience included Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, state police officials, and some legislators, among them House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs.

“Leadership in times like these does not dance idly wherever the wind might blow. Leadership in times like these means having the courage to stand on deck while the waves crash around you and you keep the ship pointing toward home,” Pritzker said of GOP critiques of his pandemic-era tenure.

“The state of our great state is strong, unbreakable and enduring,” he said.

Pritzker’s address comes as Illinois has seen its unemployment rate fall to 5.3% in January from 5.7% in December and 8% a year ago, a declined that is part of a University of Illinois economic gauge that has the state’s economy showing signs of strength despite inflationary concerns and weakness in the supply chain.

With increased state tax revenues bolstered by federal pandemic relief funds, Pritzker proposed a $45.4 billion spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 and offered voters one year of relief from the local sales tax on groceries, a scheduled inflationary bump in gasoline taxes and an expanded property tax benefit to homeowners.

Pritzker’s proposal also would add $500 million to the state’s minimum certified $9.6 billion contribution to its woefully underfunded public employee pension funds. The added funding would reduce the overall long term $130 billion unfunded liability, which dropped by $14 billion due to strong investment returns, by $1.8 billion. Another program allowing pensioners to buy out their benefits will save another $1.4 billion, the administration said.

Pritzker said the outlook for the state’s pension payments show that they have flattened as a percentage of the total budget and are projected to decline in the future.

Pritzker’s fourth budget, the final of his first term, also would put $879 million into the state’s “rainy day” fund, which had a paltry $5.7 million in it at the end of the 2021 budget year, the smallest such fund among all of the States. It would be the first contribution into the fund in 18 years and would count on a recurring $79 million in future years from state cannabis tax receipts.

For grade and high schools, Pritzker’s budget would increase funding by $350.2 million — in line with a statutory requirement adopted with changes in the state school aid formula. Overall, base funding for schools has increased more than $1 billion during Pritzker’s tenure.

All told, the administration said it will have paid off $4 billion in debt since taking office, including COVID-related borrowing, a reduction in unpaid bills including state employee health insurance and covering a shortage in the state’s College Illinois pre-paid tuition program.

Bolstering the budget are projections of increased revenue in sales and income taxes, cannabis sales and from corporate income, as well as a commitment not to engage in expansive new ongoing programing that could be fiscally unsustainable in subsequent years, administration officials said. They said their revenue outlook was conservative but that even more revenue could end up flowing into state coffers.

Pritzker’s reelection campaign has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent weeks on campaign TV commercials promoting his attempts to bring some stability to Illinois’ chronic budget problems.

In an appeal to voters, Pritzker’s plan would suspend the 1% sales tax on grocery items, a tax that goes to local governments, with the state making up the $360 million lost to municipalities. It also would suspend a scheduled 2.2 cents per gallon inflation-based increase in the gasoline tax at a cost of $135 million, and would provide $475 million in property tax rebates.

Already, the politically powerful International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 has come out against the gas-tax freeze, contending it would short-circuit a state constitutional guarantee to use highway related taxes for infrastructure repairs. It argues instead for a reduction in the state sales tax on gas, but those revenues go to the state’s general bankbook. Pritzker said an influx of federal infrastructure funds will allow projects to go on without delay.

Republicans ridiculed Pritzker’s tax relief proposals as “election-year gimmicks” and noted they would come only after voters rejected the governor’s major agenda item — shifting the state from a flat to graduated-rate income tax — amid fears raised by opponents that it would lead to higher taxes for everyone.

In advance of his address, the Republican minority in the state Senate proposed the complete elimination of the local sales tax on food and drugs, a reduction in the state sales tax on gasoline while increasing the share of dollars that go into the road construction fund, a permanent boost in the property-tax credit to homeowners and doubling the $1,000 senior citizen income tax exemption.

But Republicans did not address how they would make up for the loss of local revenue, which could create added pressure to raise local property taxes.

Left unaddressed by the budget was a call for help from the business community, seeking the use of a pool of billions of dollars in federal relief funds to help pay down a portion of the state’s $4.5 billion debt to the unemployment insurance trust fund, which was used to fund jobless benefits during the pandemic. The administration says negotiations are ongoing.

Republicans have used recent outbreaks of violent crime to attack Pritzker and Democrats, contending their criminal justice reforms have encouraged crime — though many of their initiatives, such as the elimination of cash bail, have yet to take place.

Recognizing the GOP criticism could take hold among critical suburban swing voters, Pritzker is allocating $240 million, largely from federal pandemic relief funds, toward community-based violence prevention, nearly the full $250 million he pledged to spend over three years when signing violence prevention legislation last fall.

The money would be targeted toward organizations that tackle the root causes of violence and specialize in outreach to people most at risk of being either a victim or perpetrator.

It goes hand in hand with the governor’s executive order in November that declared gun violence a public health emergency, calling for more resources for these outreach groups. The order also created the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention, through the state’s Department of Human Services, which will oversee the grants that get awarded to street outreach groups across the state.

Pritzker and other Democratic politicians, such as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, have championed this approach to violence at a time when the nation’s third largest city ended 2021 with more than 4,300 people shot and 800 homicides — the most killings in the city for any year since the 1990s.

In addition to the federal funds, Pritzker also is proposing an $18.6 million increase to the Illinois State Police budget to graduate 300 cadets, an additional $10 million in grants for local law enforcement agencies to purchase body cameras as required under the criminal justice overhaul he signed last year, and $20 million to fund for the first time a witness protection program for witnesses of gang crime.

“Crime is a complex and multi-faceted problem to tackle, and it’s cynical and counter-productive to simply shout ‘Lock them up’ while providing fewer resources to the people and programs that prevent crime in the first place,” Pritzker said in his speech.

“A truly effective approach to tackling crime involves both short term and long-term investments and a commitment to see those investments through,” he said.

In total, he said, “Smart investments in front line personnel, in protecting witnesses, in community renewal, in mental health, in economic opportunities, and in solving crimes are the best ways to reduce violence on our streets.”

In a warning to GOP lawmakers in budget negotiations with the General Assembly’s Democratic majority, Pritzker said: “During this budget cycle especially, seats at the grown-up table will be off limits to those who aren’t working in the public’s best interests.”

While Democrats nationally have sought to combat Republicans by tying them to former President Donald Trump, Pritzker sought to use a similar theme by contrasting his tenure with that of his predecessor, former one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Rauner, engaged in a two-year ideological fight with the Democratic-led legislature over his anti-union initiatives, oversaw a state that went a record two years without a budget, leading to credit downgrades, an explosion in the state’s unpaid overdue bills to vendors and sharp cuts to social service and support programs.

Allies behind Rauner’s tenure are also aligned with one of Pritzker’s prospective opponents, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who is among five candidates seeking the GOP nomination in the June 28 primary. Also in the race are Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine, Petersburg venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo.

In a fundraising email, Sullivan said Pritzker’s response to crime, job losses and students “locked out” of schools during the pandemic was to attempt to “bribe voters with fake tax relief” and that federal relief money to community-based violence prevention groups was instead funding “radical political organizations.”

Rabine contended Pritzker’s budget reflected the beliefs of an “out of touch” billionaire and that Illinois remained in a “fiscal death spiral.”

Rabine, who has spread disinformation about the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines, blamed Pritzker’s “heavy handed, unilateral decision to shut down the state’s economy” for the loss of “hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

“All might be well with the wine and cheese crowd but for the rest of us, it’s time for a new direction in Illinois,” he said in a statement.

While repeatedly referring his need to make budget fixes to the problems incurred under Rauner, Pritzker delivered a larger broadside to Republican ideology, which he said Illinois under Democrats has resisted.

“At a time when politicians in some places have dipped their toes into the waters of sedition, or pulled chairs up for the ghosts of Jim Crow, or spurned the fires of educational curiosity in favor of book banning, or are telling women you have to take your reproductive health choices back to the 1950′s, at a time when some would question the very foundations of science and medicine, at a time when some would condemn simple acts of courtesy and kindness like wearing a mask so that fewer people die, this government in this state said, ‘Not here,’” Pritzker said.

He accused Republicans of using an old playbook of relying upon fear and blame asked voters to reject it.

“The din of a crisis is when a carnival barker’s shout becomes a whisper soft enough to find the ears of the sick or worried or grieving or scared, and the poison they worm into the hearts of the vulnerable is that it’s ‘those people,’ the ones who live in that city, the ones who worship at that altar, the ones who were born in that place who are responsible for the hard times,” he said.

“Maybe the clarity that grief and struggle bring will allow us to cast off the old parts of our lives that never served us well to begin with. Maybe the resilience we’ve found facing a once in a generation challenge has opened a path to new and better things,” he said.

